He played football at MIT. Now he’s designing a lighter, safer helmet

Kodiak Brush doesn’t mince words when it comes to the state of football helmet design. “Most helmets today are designed to win lab tests, not protect players on the field,” he tells me over email. Brush, an MIT-trained mechanical engineer and former middle linebacker, is a production engineering manager who leads helmet design at Carlsbad, California-based Light Helmets . His latest creation is the Apache helmet, which, at just 3.5 pounds, is the lightest on the market—and yet it has achieved the highest safety score ever recorded by Virginia Tech’s independent helmet testing lab.

The Apache is a direct challenge to decades of conventional wisdom about what makes a football helmet safe. It’s not just lighter, Brush claims, it’s smarter—leveraging advanced materials, 3D printing, and a player-first philosophy that prioritizes real-world performance over outdated assumptions. And, while the number of total concussions in the NFL decreased 17% in 2024, there’s still a lot of work to be done.

[Photo: Light Helmets]

Brush’s journey to revolutionize helmet design connects directly with his very core. As a middle linebacker at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he was never the biggest or fastest player on the field, he tells me. “I would very rarely get out-leveraged. One of my favorite things to do was meet a pulling guard in the gap, put him on the ground, and ask him, ‘How are you going to let a little guy like me do that to you?’” His helmet was an extension of his body—a tool he relied on for protection and performance. But it wasn’t perfect. “The pain points I had with helmets are personal,” he says.

After graduating from MIT and working in accident reconstruction and product design, Brush joined Light Helmets with a mission to create a helmet that addressed those pain points while pushing the boundaries of safety technology.