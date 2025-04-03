Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

As TikTok teeters and Facebook alienates, Gen Z is rediscovering Tumblr—a chaotic, cozy corner of the internet untouched by algorithmic gloss and influencer overload.

The Tumblr revival is real—and Gen Z is leading the charge

[Source Photos: Tumblr and Freepik]

BY Eve Upton-Clark

Rumors of a Tumblr comeback have been bubbling for a couple of years—think a pair of Doc Martens here, a splash of pastel hair dye there. Now, Gen Z is embracing the platform as a refuge from an internet saturated with influencers and algorithm fatigue.

Launched in 2007, just ahead of Instagram’s 2010 debut, Tumblr, with its blog-style format, encouraged users to craft personal aesthetics and immerse themselves in niche communities—where American Apparel tennis skirts, oversize flannels, and black wire chokers once reigned supreme. At its peak in early 2014, the platform had more than 100 million users and was often mentioned in the same breath as Facebook and other rising social media giants.

But Tumblr struggled to monetize, even after Yahoo’s $1.1 billion acquisition in 2013. As competitors leaned into the creator economy with sponsored posts and digital storefronts, Tumblr faded into millennial nostalgia.

Thanks to Gen Z, the site has found new life. As of 2025, Gen Z makes up 50% of Tumblr’s active monthly users and accounts for 60% of new sign-ups, according to data shared with Business Insider’s Amanda Hoover, who recently reported on the platform’s resurgence.

User numbers spiked in January during the near-ban of TikTok and jumped again last year when Brazil temporarily banned X. In response, Tumblr users launched dedicated communities to archive and share their favorite TikToks. Meanwhile, progressives disillusioned with the political shifts of Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are fleeing Facebook and X in favor of Tumblr’s more independent, chaotic charm.

To keep up with the momentum, Tumblr introduced Reddit-style Communities in December, letting users connect over shared interests like photography and video games. In January, it debuted Tumblr TV—a TikTok-like feature that serves as both a GIF search engine and a short-form video platform.

But perhaps Tumblr’s greatest strength is that it isn’t TikTok or Facebook. Currently the 10th most popular social platform in the U.S., according to analytics firm Similarweb, Tumblr is dwarfed by giants like Instagram and X. For its users, though, that’s part of the appeal.

The super-early-rate deadline for Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Awards is Friday, July 25, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Eve Upton-Clark is a writer at Fast Company who focuses on internet culture and trends, covering everything from politics to pop culture.. She has been a freelance features writer since 2020 and is a regular contributor to Business Insider, Telegraph, Dazed, and more More

Explore Topics