This Passover staple is now hard to find in Canada, and Trump’s tariffs are to blame

For Jews in Canada, much like their American counterparts, Manischewitz kosher wine has become a staple of Passover and other religious celebrations.

But now many are struggling to find the New York state-made drink for the wine-heavy spring holiday as Canadian government retailers and wholesale monopolies pull American-made products from shelves in protest of U.S. President Donald Trump‘s tariffs and annexation threats. The missing wine illustrates how Trump’s instigation of a trade war with Canada and his bellicose talk is causing pain for Canadian consumers and U.S. beverage companies like Manischewitz owner E & J Gallo Winery, as well as potential opportunities for Canadian competitors. Many Canadian consumers are embracing a “Buy Canadian” movement and avoiding U.S.-made goods, but for some specialized products like sweet and fruity Manischewitz kosher wine, there is no true alternative, kosher goods retailers and consumers say.

Canada’s provincial governments control liquor sales and wholesaling, and since early March have all banned U.S. alcohol imports as well as most distribution and sales, including Manischewitz wine and Jack Daniels bourbon whiskey. Existing stocks have been yanked from shelves across the sprawling nation. Private stores, allowed to sell existing supplies, told Reuters their Manischewitz bottles were snapped up by shoppers soon after the provincial governments’ bans were announced. “People are freaking out,” said Louise Waldman, a Winnipeg Jew who associates the particular taste of Manischewitz wine with a lifetime of Passover meals.

Manischewitz and Gallo did not respond to requests for comment. During Passover, which begins on April 12, Jews gather for traditional meals, called seders, and eat specific foods including horseradish, parsley and eggs. Traditionally, each participant drinks four glasses of wine throughout the meal. Aaron Bernstein of family-owned Bernstein’s Delicatessen, a Jewish food store and restaurant in Winnipeg in Western Canada, said he has had to tell patriotic Canadian shoppers that there are not domestically made versions of some kosher products.

“There’s no other product like Manischewitz wine,” he said. Made kosher in Canada Canadian Jews seeking kosher wine to fulfill the ceremonial obligation might still find some Israeli wine in some government-operated liquor stores. Manitoba Liquor Marts offer three kosher wines, such as both red and white from the Galil Mountain Winery, a spokesperson said. But for some kosher foods producers in Canada, the upsurge in patriotic pride and the desire for “Made in Canada” goods is a chance to expand business.

Ritesh Patel, the director of operations for Elman’s Food Products, a Winnipeg kosher foods processor since 1938, hopes to capture more of the domestic kosher market. The company is in talks with major national chains about carrying their pickled products like sauerkraut, eggs and horseradish, he said. To replace some American products, Bernstein said his deli has been ordering more products from Israel, but imports take longer to arrive because of the extended supply chain.

For some Canadian Jews who keep kosher, the concern goes beyond missing holiday foods and extends to the risk of tariffs and higher prices on other staple products making groceries unaffordable. “We’re very concerned in general. The price of food is astronomical and the price of kosher food is even more concerning,” said Richard Rabkin, the managing director of the Kashruth Council of Canada, the country’s largest kosher certification agency. —Ed White and Leah Douglas, Reuters