Phineas and Ferb are making a mischievous return, targeting multiple generations of fans

A decade may have passed in real time since stepbrothers Phineas Flynn and Ferb Fletcher had their last summertime adventure on TV, but it’s just one unremarkable school year later for the characters in the beloved animated TV series Phineas and Ferb.

The longest-running show in Disney Channel history, Phineas and Ferb aired from February 2008 to June 2015, winning five Emmys and becoming the most successful animated series for kids (ages 6 to 11) and tweens (ages 9 to 14) in Disney Television Animation history. It became the No. 1 animated TV series among tweens in 2009, supplanting Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants. Tina Fey, Ben Stiller, Seth MacFarlane, and Chaka Khan guest-starred, among many others, attracting a wide audience—roughly 25% of whom were older than 18. A live show featuring costumed actors doing musical numbers toured North America from 2011 to 2013.

Then, after a seven-year run of 126 two-part episodes, co-creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh ended the show. They were exhausted. But viewers were not—Phineas and Ferb has since racked up more than 13 billion viewing hours across linear and streaming platforms. It remains Disney’s top-ranked title among boys 6 to 11, and has achieved cult status among many of its original fans.