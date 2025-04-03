‘Phineas and Ferb’ is back. An exclusive first look at the new trailer

Are you ready for another 140 days of summer vacation?
Disney announced today that the long-awaited reboot of its animated hit Phineas and Ferb will be back on June 5 for the start of a 40-episode run across Disney’s linear and streaming platforms.
The action picks up the summer after the show’s original run left off, with the kids a year older but not visibly changed—except for an extra orange stripe on Phineas’s trademark T-shirt. Co-creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh are back at the helm.
Originally launched on Disney XD in 2008 (after a 2007 “sneak peek”), the animated show—about two inventive stepbrothers on summer vacation, their pet platypus, and a bumbling supervillain named Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz—aired for 126 episodes, the longest-running show in Disney TV history. It beat out rival Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants to become the No. 1 animated TV series among tweens (ages 9 to 14) in 2009, and became the most successful animated series for kids and tweens in Disney Television Animation history.
The show spawned six one-hour specials, two movies, a soundtrack album, a touring live show, and a really dedicated cult following both IRL and online (Povenmire has 6.8 million followers on TikTok). Its multilevel humor, catchy songs, and lively visuals appealed not only to its tween target audience but also to their parents.
Now those kids are in college, their parents are in their forties and fifties, and there’s a whole new generation of younger viewers who have discovered the show on Disney+. (Across linear and streaming platforms, more than 13 billion hours of Phineas and Ferb content has been viewed since the show’s launch.) Disney has extensive plans to reach all of those viewers where they are.
The new episodes will air first on Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Channel YouTube—and the next day on Disney+.
