This new emoji is all of us in 2025

Apple rolled out its iOS 18.4 update yesterday, and mixed in with new notification tweaks, an expansion of Apple Intelligence features, and some changes to Photos, there’s a hidden gem that’s destined to become an enduring symbol of 2025.

IOS 18.4 comes with eight new emoji, including a radish, fingerprint, purple paint splatter, harp, and, weirdly, the flag of Sark—an island off the coast of France which has a population of just over 500 (according to the blog Emojipedia, this last can be chalked up to a legal workaround.) But one of the new emoji stands out from the pack: “Face With Bags Under Eyes,” an expressive new “smiley” face. It’s about to be unavoidable on X, TikTok, and in group chats everywhere.

“Face With Bags Under Eyes” is a beleaguered little guy with drooping lids, dark circles, lowered eyebrows, and a mouth represented by a single straight line. It has the kind of resigned expression of someone who’s well past their limit, but is still soldiering on. It’s an elementary school teacher who’s “not mad, just disappointed.” It’s a corporate worker who’s opened his Outlook inbox to 47 unread emails. It’s a parent returning home to find a sink full of dishes. It’s all of us.

And in an era when scrolling through X, buying eggs, or checking Zillow for local home prices can foster enough existential dread that smashing your laptop and fleeing the country feels like the only option left, “Face With Bags Under Eyes” is not just an emoji—he’s also a sign of the times.