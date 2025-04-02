This DTC-era darling has a plan for navigating Trump’s tariffs

Billy May is now deeply familiar with the intricacies of bedsheet factories. In 2023, May became CEO of Brooklinen . A retail veteran, he’s spent his career in top roles at J.Crew and Abercrombie, before becoming CEO of Sur La Table. But now, as head of a millennial-loved bedsheet brand, he’s learning about the warp and weft of cotton sheets, and which countries have the most expertise in manufacturing bedding. (“Portugal and India are leading fabric-producing countries,” he tells me.)

May has been tasked with helping Brooklinen transition from a DTC startup into a nationally-known brand. He believes the way to do that is to create high quality sheets that you cannot get anywhere else. So Brooklinen is now redesigning all of its key products so they have unique fabrications. For instance, it has worked closely with its factory in Portugal to update its linen sheets to a weave that is exclusively available at Brooklinen; it’s softer and stronger than before, and made from traceable European flax. Brooklinen relaunches these linen sheets today, but we can expect the brand to unveil redesigned versions of its other classics in the months to come.

[Photo: Brooklinen]

This year, however, there’s been a new wrinkle in May’s plans: Trump’s tariffs. The administration has already announced steep levies on Canada, Mexico, and China which go into effect today, but it has also threatened tariffs on the European Union and India, which is where Brooklinen makes the majority of its products.

May isn’t panicking. He’s strategizing. “I’ve been here before,” he says, referring to his tenure as CEO of Sur La Table during the last Trump presidency. “There are things we can do to mitigate the risk.”