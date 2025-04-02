3 things Seth Rogen’s ‘The Studio’ gets right about brands and Hollywood

It’s telling that the plot premise of the first episode for the new Apple show The Studio—episode three drops today—revolves entirely around the notion of a Kool-Aid movie.

Created by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the entire show revolves around the elevation of Rogen’s character Matt Remick to studio head, a job he got only because he committed to getting into bed with the brand IP of a 98-year-old beverage. How the premiere episode subsequently ties in Martin Scorcese and a film about Jonestown to the Kool-Aid brand is both hilariously absurd and somehow absolutely believable. Speaking of believable, watch the scene in which filmmaker Nick Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Captain Underpants, Neighbors) pitches Remick his Kool-Aid script idea and tell me it couldn’t be hitting theaters next summer. There is a scene in the first episode that undoubtedly had marketers of all stripes howling with laughter and cringing with recognition. It takes place in a boardroom of the fictional film studio Continental Studios, in which newly promoted Remick tells the studio’s head of marketing (played by Kathryn Hahn) that they will be making a movie based on Kool-Aid brand IP.

“Let’s fucking go!” exclaims Hahn’s character, holding a giant Stanley cup. “I could sell the fuck out of that!” Kathryn Hahn and Chase Sui Wonders [Photo: Apple TV+] We then get a very short, yet incredibly accurate, summary of the current tension in Hollywood when it comes to brand IP. Remick details why Barbie was successful. “It had Greta Gerwig, a writer-director behind it,” he says. “It had a filmmaker’s vision. That’s what we’re going to do with Kool-Aid. We’re going to make the auteur-driven, Oscar-winning Kool-Aid film.” Hahn’s character groans. “Oh fuck me, you want to make a fucking fancy Kool-Aid movie?” she says. “Why? Nobody even fucking watches the Oscars anymore. Did Mario Bros win an Oscar? No, it didn’t. But you know what it did win? $1.3 billion.”

Rogen said last week on the podcast Armchair Expert that prior to writing the show, he and Goldberg interviewed just about every studio head, and their heads of marketing. As profanely hysterical as this show is, its depiction of the relationship between Hollywood, marketing, and brands is rooted in an immediately recognizable reality. I spoke to sources that include execs and creatives who work across brands and entertainment, studio marketers, and yes, Kool-Aid parent Kraft Heinz, to see just how recognizable it really is. Here are three things The Studio gets right. [Photo: Apple TV+] The Marketer Kathryn Hahn is both brilliant and brilliantly over-the-top, but her character’s role in the studio decision making process is illustrated perfectly. The modern studio marketer is now a part of the project approval process for films, given the ongoing challenges of getting our attention and convincing us to actually go to the movie theaters.

But just as Remick initially ignores her advice, the marketers are also at the mercy of those above them in the studio food chain. In his Armchair Expert interview, Rogen said (starting around 50-minute mark), even though the marketer is on the greenlight committee, “Often they get directly overruled,” he said. “They would say, ‘We should not make this movie! We cannot sell it!’ And then they’re told (by studio execs) ‘Guess what, we made it anyway and if it fails you’re the one who’s going to get fired.’ That was just a really funny dynamic to have in the show.” Of course, sometimes that dynamic works incredibly well. Back in 2023, I spoke to Universal’s CMO Michael Moses about Cocaine Bear, which went on to make $88 million worldwide on a $35 million budget. Moses’ department helped boost the hype around that film by making fun social posts like the bear snorting the chalk lines of the football field, and creating a 8-bit, Pac-Man-style online game called The Rise of Pablo Escobear. Rogen told the podcast that the studio marketers he spoke to view themselves as more creative than the executives. “They’re like, ‘We actually make stuff. We create things. We’re making commercials, content, posters, we’re thinking of little ads, while these guys (execs) are just sitting in rooms and giving notes,” said Rogen.

Studio marketers I spoke to on background told me that the show has been a hot topic in their office hallways. They said that the balance between how recognizable and farcical it is, is a ton of fun, and they love Hahn’s sweatily trendy marketer and her willingness to tell the truth. Bryan Cranston [Photo: Apple TV+] The Brand Tension Patient zero of Hollywood’s latest Great Brand IP Experiment is obviously Barbie, and the iconic doll subsequently catches some hilariously vulgar strays in The Studio. While the hype around brands and Hollywood is very real, there is really a small number of companies like Superconnector Studios, ACE Content, and Modern Arts that have been able to bridge the two in a meaningful and consistent way.

Modern Arts cofounder and cochief creative officer Zac Ryder says The Studio’s first episode nails how hungry Hollywood is for IP that it believes audiences already know and love. “And I think it nails how hungry brands are to be part of pop culture in a real way,” says Ryder. “Now more than ever, they need each other if they’re going to survive. There’s a sense of desperation to the episode, which I think is spot on.” In the wake of Barbie’s success back in 2023, Mattel announced plans for more IP-driven film projects that sound straight out of The Studio—like a Polly Pocket movie directed by Lena Dunham, or a Barney movie produced by Daniel Kaluuya. Dunham dropped out of the former last year, but Mattel confirmed to Fast Company earlier this month the film is still in development. The Barney project is very much in progress, written by Ayo Edebiri and co-developed and produced by A24. This sounds straight from the Remick playbook. Ryder says a lot of studio execs still think of brands as a blank check. “That a brand will just go along with anything for an opportunity to be involved in a project,” he says. “The connection between Kool-Aid and the Jonestown massacre is an insanely far fetched, hilarious example. But I do think there’s some truth to it.”

However, as evidenced in the dramatically slowing pace of brand IP projects being announced since the initial Barbie afterglow, that attitude towards brands has evolved. “There are a lot more executives and producers in the business who see the value a brand can bring to the table, especially when it comes to marketing and understanding an audience,” says Ryder. Ryder says there are insights for brand marketers watching The Studio. “Make sure you aren’t just getting your brand involved in a project because you want to tell people about your movie at a cocktail party,” he says. “Be very clear and very intentional with what you want the brand to get out of the deal. Also, know what you bring to the table. In many ways, the studios need you more than you need them.” Martin Scorsese [Photo: Apple TV+] The Kool-Aid Movie While Martin Scorcese’s repurposed Jonestown film is so very clearly miles over the line, Stoller’s treatment is entirely believable.

Superconnector Studios cofounder Jae Goodman says that its believability extends beyond the fictional world of The Studio. “Despite the hilarity of the brand’s role in the studio, no chance any reasonable brand manager stays officially connected to the studio once the Jonestown idea appears,” says Goodman. “If the storyline veers away from Scorcese’s Jonestown, then I think there’s an opportunity down the line to do an actual Seth-and-Evan-led Kool Aid movie.” One thing that nagged me while watching this episode was just how visible and upfront Kool-Aid was in all the jokes. The iconic Kool-Aid Man character even makes an appearance in a quick TIKTok dance diversion created by Hahn’s marketing team. Could the real Kool-Aid brand actually be involved here? Sources close with the brand and its parent Kraft Heinz say that Rogen and Goldberg did approach the brand, including sharing scripts and rough edits, in the hopes Kool-Aid would be officially involved. Obviously, the Jonestown plotline and jokes got in the way of that.

But sources also said that Kraft Heinz has been in discussions with Apple to explore potential paths forward. While the show’s portrayal of Kool-Aid may not always align with its brand ethos, the company recognizes the value in having its brands in the cultural zeitgeist. It’s refreshing to see that a brand has enough self-awareness and confidence to not freak out over its portrayal in a subversive comedy. I’ve got a feeling that Kool-Aid isn’t the last IRL brand to get name-checked and more as the show goes on. As much as Mattel must be doing its best Lloyd Christmas impression while watching the show, do you think the folks at Kraft Heinz are cautiously optimistic for where all this could lead? Mr. Kool-Aid has a catchphrase for that.