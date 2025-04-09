Meet the designer behind the look of the 21st-century book

There’s one big thing about Rodrigo Corral that does not initially make sense: The book cover maestro does not have a signature style.

Consider his chameleonic cover hits. The Fault in Our Stars. The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao. Survivor, Lullaby and the rest of Chuck Palahniuk’s catalog. Rachel Cusk’s books. James Frey’s controversial A Million Little Pieces, the cover that helped launch Corral into ubiquity. Recent collaborative output like Intermezzo and Mojave Ghost. The books don’t have obvious visual connective tissue between them—but somehow, as creative director of Farrar, Straus and Giroux and his eponymous studio, Corral has spent the past three decades quietly redefining the look of the modern book again and again.

[Photo: Michael Schmelling]

“A thing that we repeat often in the studio is, ‘Let’s be careful of what we’re good at, because it is the kind of work that you will attract,’” he says.

Corral has heeded that caution throughout his career, avoiding pigeonholes and a life of designing the same jacket over and over—which is notable in a design subset often particularly driven by trends. Consider the Big Book Look of the ’60s, or the ubiquitous Book Cover Blob that seemingly seeped onto every jacket a few years ago. If a style has a proven track record, risk-averse publishers or marketing departments are quick to embrace it.