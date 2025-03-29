‘I like things to be optimized’: Ford’s head of design on how to be creative under constraints

When Todd Willing was 15, he entered a high school work experience program at Ford’s Australian Design Studio. His father owned a garage, and he’d always been around cars. “I had a loose understanding of what went into them because of that exposure, and I always had a creative bent I guess,” says Willing. “I would be drawing cars most of the time, to the frustration of my teachers.” The experience is still so vivid in Willing’s mind: the plane ride to Melbourne, the energy and feel of a space devoted to creativity, the culture and environment of a creative team. “That was it for me,” he says. “I wasn’t going to be doing anything else.” Now, 22 years later and still at Ford (though this time in Michigan), Willing is Head of Design, leading the design practice for Ford and Lincoln brand vehicles worldwide. Having been the chief exterior designer on the 2017 Ford GT and leading teams responsible for the F-150, Ranger, Bronco, Explorer, Expedition, and more, Willing has been a key part of shaping Ford vehicles around the world. And while his role is fairly big-picture, Willing says he feels a deep responsibility that ties back to his industrial design education: to create something new or improve on something, making people’s lives and experiences better. Willing says so much of that work is creative and connected with various disciplines across the design studio.

Turns out, to prepare for that kind of work, Willing still somehow manages to hang around cars. When he isn’t working, he races vintage race cars. “When you’re in a race car, your safety depends on 101% concentration. It pushes everything else aside. Right after that, I feel freer to be creative.”

As designers we make thousands of decisions on behalf of our customers . . . we need to be armed with deep insights. In our case, it’s motor vehicles and services. It should be done to make lives better in some way—with thoughtful design, desirability, and being straightforward. That’s really important. We have research groups that help us do that. We have ethnographic research, where we spend time with customers. You need to take that and apply a lot of care and attention to get it right. To solve for unmet needs. In many cases, it’s doing this before our customers or users even realize they are working around something, or that problem exists to solve. That’s where the real magic happens for me.

I’m part of a bigger industrial system—market trends, legislation; these are constraints to pure creativity. Sometimes that might seem limiting, but also it’s an opportunity to innovate with purpose. You have something very specific to solve and there are obstacles in the way that forces innovation in a lot of cases.