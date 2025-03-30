Fast company logo
The wave of U.S. tariffs and President Trump’s 51st state threats have dramatically shifted marketing priorities for brands in Canada.

Why Canadian brands are going all-in on ‘Elbows Up’

BY Jeff Beer5 minute read

There’s a Kraft Heinz commercial running in Canada right now that is a perfect embodiment of the geopolitical moment between the U.S. and its northern neighbor. In it, the brand is celebrating its Canadian workers, and highlighting all the Canadian ingredients in its products like peanut butter, cheese, and Kraft Dinner. 

For context, in case you don’t read the news: Since the election, President Trump has not only threatened and implemented trade tariffs on Canadian goods, but has added insult to injury by suggesting America’s longtime ally become its 51st state. This has not gone over well in Canada for obvious reasons. 

That’s why an American conglomerate like Kraft Heinz feels the need to clarify a few things. Sure, the cream cheese might be called Philadelphia, but IT’S MADE IN MONTREAL with CANADIAN DAIRY, WE SWEAR. As a Canadian, it feels to me like the brand equivalent of my American friends turning to me during every commercial break of a hockey game to assure me they don’t actually want to annex my country.

Canadian to the core

Of course, it’s not only American companies creating ads to hype how deep their Canadian connections are. This moment has given Canadian brands a chance to really fly their maple leaf flags to make sure we all know who’s really from here. 

