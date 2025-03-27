Mauro Porcini will be Samsung’s first chief design officer 

In a significant design appointment, Mauro Porcini has been announced as the chief design officer at Samsung.

The position, newly created for Porcini, is his third time establishing a chief design officer role at a major company—following 3M and PepsiCo. It’s also the first time that Samsung has hired a foreign design lead.

It’s an aggressive move at a time when Samsung’s business is facing “crisis”-level headwinds. The company just lost its co-CEO Jong-Hee to cardiac arrest. Meanwhile, it’s shed marketshare in semiconductors to competitors, all while China is becoming better and better at building almost everything. And Samsung’s Mexico-based production (which represents a significant part of the business) faces 25% tariffs under the Trump administration.

On the other hand, when I visited Samsung’s headquarters outside Seoul in late 2023 and met with the design team, I encountered a grounding confidence I’ve never sensed during any U.S. corporate tour, when the team stated simply, “Samsung is a thousand-year company.”