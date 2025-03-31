industry-shifting-18-leaders-share-their-challenges-and-solutions

Industry evolution is necessary to stay competitive and avoid being left behind in the marketplace over time. Whether through the latest technology, product, or service updates, companies will continue to grow with their clients and customers if they discover the best way to fix their problems.

However, with industry change comes growing pains that need to be addressed in every field to get stakeholders on board with daily operations and company goals. Here, 18 business leaders from Fast Company Executive Board discuss their industry specialty, trends, and challenges they’ve had to overcome. Through their insights, other colleagues will learn how to navigate internal and external industry changes and updates that impact their day-to-day workflow. 1. STAYING UPDATED ON AI LEGISLATION With new legislation impacting HR technologies, responsible AI has become an increasingly important issue for talent acquisition solution providers like Employ. Proactive organizations have taken it upon themselves to secure third-party validation for their AI technologies to demonstrate transparency and compliance with emerging ethical standards. – Steve Cox, Employ Inc.

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2. THRIVING IN AN UNSTEADY MARKET CLIMATE The entertainment industry is always in a state of flux, but never more than in the last few years with COVID, the strikes, AI, and other headwinds. Our mission is to level the playing field for creatives and pros around the world, so there is a conscious effort to calm the masses by disseminating accurate and actionable information and, of course, providing timely e-learning ops through our platform. – Richard RB Botto, Stage 32 3. WIDENING THE ADOPTION RATE OF ELECTRONIC WILL TRANSACTIONS

My company is a digital estate planning platform seeking to disrupt a traditional, outdated area of the legal industry to make it more accessible and inclusive for all Americans. We partner closely with policy changemakers to help widen the adoption rate of states that recognize the use of electronic wills (which are enabled by digital signatures and remote online notaries). – Cody Barbo, Trust & Will 4. NAVIGATING COMMUNICATIONS DURING A COMPANY CRISIS I lead crisis communications for companies navigating today’s volatility with clarity and control. I see this as the most important step for companies to take, even if they already have communications in place. It is the most critical challenge today for the companies I work with, as the crisis comms must be fast and agile, or else they are left scrambling to play catch up. – Beth Jannery, Titan Strategic Communications

5. BEING TRANSPARENT IN PROCESSING HEALTH INSURANCE UNITS In the health insurance industry, there is a challenge of providing visibility across processing units due to fragmented data and workflows, leading to inefficiencies with provider requests. The solution integrated all data, enabling real-time workload visibility. By surfacing priority tasks and matching them to the right skill, we streamlined operations, reduced backlogs, and improved service turnaround times, creating a more agile workforce. – Michael Cupps, Time Bandit 6. ATTRACTING AND RETAINING A LOYAL AUDIENCE ACROSS TODAY’S DIGITAL MEDIA LANDSCAPE

I work in the field of public relations, and for PR professionals, the media landscape has changed drastically in the last few years. Media outlets are shrinking, and the way people consume news is shifting. We’ve had to evolve strategies to reach new mediums like social channels, podcasts, newsletters, and SubStack to get impactful press for clients and meet readers where they’re at. – Geri Johnson, Next PR 7. ADAPTING TO THE SHIFT IN EMERGING IMMIGRATION REGULATIONS In business immigration law, our biggest challenge is adapting to fast-evolving immigration regulations. We address this through our proprietary technology platform that enhances team efficiency, while our policy monitoring team ensures both timely updates to our systems and prompt communication of changes. This approach keeps us ahead of regulatory shifts while maintaining service excellence. – Muhammed Uzum, Grape Law Firm PLLC

8. ENSURING UNINTERRUPTED ONBOARD TRANSPORTATION CONNECTIVITY As president of Icomera North America, I specialize in connected transportation. A key challenge has been ensuring uninterrupted onboard connectivity. By integrating SpaceX Starlink with our digital train services, we created an “always online” experience that supports mission-critical systems. This future-proofs rail networks, enhancing reliability for operators and connectivity for passengers. – Gabriel Lopez-Bernal, Icomera 9. HELPING HOTEL OWNERS TURN A PROFIT ON STRUGGLING ASSETS

I specialize in hospitality real estate and distressed hotel asset management. A key challenge has been economic downturns and market disruptions. During a crisis, we helped hotel owners renegotiate debt, reposition properties, and streamline operations. By using data-driven strategies and proactive communication, we transformed struggling assets into profitable investments. – Stephen Nalley, Black Briar Advisors 10. BUILDING CLIENT TRUST THROUGH B2B MARKETING CONTENT B2B marketing has changed—generic cold outreach alone won’t cut it, and buyers do their research before talking to sales. We adapted by combining personalized outreach with demand-first strategies—leveraging automation, AI-driven targeting, and trust-building content. The result? Higher conversions, shorter sales cycles, and zero wasted effort. If you’re not creating demand, you’re invisible. – Solomon Thimothy, OneIMS

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11. CREATING REAL-TIME CONVERSION THROUGH VIDEO CONTENT For years, brands chased views and likes, mistaking noise for impact. But vanity metrics don’t pay the bills—revenue does. We had to shift the conversation: Does the video actually create a conversion? We built our strategy around performance-driven content, showing clients that the right video doesn’t just get watched—it drives action. When we prioritized impact over impressions, they stopped chasing hype. – Hope Horner, Lemonlight 12. LACKING SPONSORSHIP RESOURCES

My firm focuses on lower middle-market buyouts. The rise of unfunded sponsors and the increase in Main Street-focused PE funds have added complexity to lower middle-market acquisitions, particularly in the $10 million to $30 million deal range. We addressed this by leveraging our industry expertise and focusing on complex carveouts. Despite the disruptions, the market still rewards strong deal-structuring expertise. – Shayne Fitz-Coy, Sabot Family Companies 13. INTEGRATING TRADITIONAL DATA SYSTEMS ON SECURE CLOUD-COMPUTING PLATFORMS As a CEO and leader in data streaming, a challenge many of our customers face is integrating traditional data systems with modern architectures, which can be timely, complex, and expensive. When financially possible, we advise our clients to integrate their old data systems onto cloud-computing platforms to analyze data more effectively and eliminate the risk of security breaches. – Guillaume Aymé, Lenses.io

14. SHIFTING TO DIGITAL, PATIENT-CENTRIC STRATEGIES I specialize in marketing with a focus on pharma and nonprofits. A key challenge has been shifting to digital, patient-centric strategies. To navigate this, I led an account-based marketing campaign using data insights, influencer partnerships, and patient education, ensuring compliance while boosting engagement. – Maria Alonso, Fortune 206 15. FINDING THE RIGHT TALENT TO MEET FINANCIAL SERVICE COMPLIANCES

Human capital strategies within financial services are my specialty. My focus is on skills-based hiring, technology efficiencies, employer branding, and creating equitable career pathways. Skills-based hiring is a huge win for talent equity; however, it presents challenges in integrating skills into a legacy, compliance-driven industry like financial services. – Britton Bloch, Navy Federal Credit Union 16. COMPETING WITH FINTECH INNOVATORS My expertise is in the banking and financial services industry in the payments area. One challenge the banks face today is strong competition from fintechs for products and services that were traditionally offered by banks. The best way to deal with this challenge is to innovate and prioritize digital transformation where needed and partner and collaborate with fintechs where we can. – Rahul Sharma, U.S. Bank

17. FINDING THE MOST EFFECTIVE WAY TO UTILIZE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE I am in the digital marketing industry, and a challenge I’ve faced is adjusting to how AI is changing the industry. AI offers so much but also lacks in many areas. I had to experiment with it to find the best way to use it effectively in my industry. The other part of the challenge is that it is changing so quickly that I am constantly learning and relearning aspects of AI. – Baruch Labunski, Rank Secure 18. EMPOWERING TEAMS TO PROBLEM SOLVE THROUGH CROSS-COLLABORATION

Helping companies innovate effectively often means addressing misconceptions. In one meeting, a senior executive admitted an innovation challenge and then asked the PR team to fix it. I shifted the focus, highlighting that innovation is driven by people and talent, advocating for HR to take a co-leading role. Innovation isn’t about slick marketing or new tech; it’s about empowering the right people. – Alex Goryachev