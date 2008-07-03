OpenMoko’s Open-Source Phone Available This Week

Much ado is made of mobile phone makers’ tyrannical control over their devices, but few companies have stepped up to the plate to offer a truly open alternative. OpenMoko seems to be taking the mission seriously, making its FreeRunner phone available this week for $399 (orders start Friday). The FreeRunner’s operating system is fully open, meaning anyone can develop software for it. Hardware specs are as follows: tri-band GSM radio for connectivity to either T-Mobile or AT&T networks in the US, as well as a 2.8-inch VGA touchscreen, WiFi, 2.5G data (sorry, no 3G here), AGPS, Bluetooth 2.0, 128MB of RAM and 256MB of flash memory.