OpenMoko’s Open-Source Phone Available This Week

By Chris Dannen

Much ado is made of mobile phone makers’ tyrannical control over their devices, but few companies have stepped up to the plate to offer a truly open alternative. OpenMoko seems to be taking the mission seriously, making its FreeRunner phone available this week for $399 (orders start Friday). The FreeRunner’s operating system is fully open, meaning anyone can develop software for it. Hardware specs are as follows: tri-band GSM radio for connectivity to either T-Mobile or AT&T networks in the US, as well as a 2.8-inch VGA touchscreen, WiFi, 2.5G data (sorry, no 3G here), AGPS, Bluetooth 2.0, 128MB of RAM and 256MB of flash memory. 

Though some phone makers (like Apple [NASDAQ:AAPL]) have touted their devices as open to software development from anyone and everyone, that’s usually not the case; in Apple’s scenario, your application must be approved by Apple to be listed in the iPhone’s application store, where Steve-O can take a cut of the price of your software title if he so wishes. Truly open platforms have no single discretionary body approving or rejecting software, for better or worse.

