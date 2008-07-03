Designer Nomads

Designers are often in situation learning about consumer and user experiences. Working from mobile devices. Rendering on tablets instead of tables and sending info and documents real time. It used to be that a busy Design studio was one where it was quite large and there was a lot of activity and milling about. Now I think really successful studios can be smaller and quieter because of how transportable everything has become. No more drawing boards and drawers full of tools. Being there and acting quickly the new norm.

Just an observation but design appears to be on the move in more ways than one these days.

Mark