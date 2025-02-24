L.A. wildfire victims can have the plans for this fire-resistant house for free

As the Los Angeles area stares down the long recovery process from recent wildfires that burned thousands of homes, one architecture firm is trying to help by giving away one of its residential designs. New York-based Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture is donating all the architectural plans, sections, and 3D models of a fire-resistant home, potentially saving homeowners tens of thousands of dollars in design fees.

“We were archiving unbuilt projects around the time of the Los Angeles fires, and we came across this idea that we had for a house on a coastal area,” says Enrico Bonetti, the firm’s cofounder. “We loved the floor plans and then we realized that the design, the typology, and the materials would work very well in a fire-prone area.”

[Image: Bonetti Kozerski Architecture]

Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture is known for its high-end work, including the headquarters of Pace Gallery in New York, the interiors of actress Angelina Jolie’s fashion house Atelier Jolie, as well as several yachts and private homes. Rather than let this home’s unbuilt design languish in its archive, the firm decided they’d offer it up for anyone to use, for free. “We felt that we could make a small contribution to the people who lost their homes by donating this project to them,” Bonetti says.

[Image: Bonetti Kozerski Architecture]

The free house plan is a simple but modern design, covering 3,700 square feet, with a rectangular floorplan that’s mostly open on the ground floor, with three bedrooms on the second floor. Large windows along the length of the house stretch from the floor to near the roofline, and wide picture windows punctuate one end. The design features several fire-resistant design elements, including metal cladding, masonry walls, and an eave-less roof that eliminates one of the common places falling embers can spread wildfires.