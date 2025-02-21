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Trump’s demands today for American control of Greenland to exploit its resources are shortsighted.

Greenland’s coveted resources could be more dangerous and expensive to extract with climate change. Here’s why

Ice collapses from a glacier near Kangerlussuaq, Greenland. [Photo: Ashley Cooper/Getty Images]

BY The Conversation

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Since Donald Trump regained the presidency, he has coveted Greenland. Trump has insisted that the U.S. will control the island, currently an autonomous territory of Denmark, and if his overtures are rejected, perhaps seize Greenland by force.

During a recent congressional hearing, senators and expert witnesses focused on Greenland’s strategic value and its natural resources: critical minerals, fossil fuels and hydropower. No one mentioned the hazards, many of them exacerbated by human-induced climate change, that those longing to possess and develop the island will inevitably encounter.

That’s imprudent, because the Arctic’s climate is changing more rapidly than anywhere on Earth. Such rapid warming further increases the already substantial economic and personal risk for those living, working and extracting resources on Greenland, and for the rest of the planet.

The infographic highlights that 2024 is the Arctic's second-warmest year on record. The top image is a global map centered on the Arctic, showing temperature differences from the 1991–2020 average, with red shades indicating warming and blue indicating cooling. Most of the Arctic, including Alaska, Canada, and Russia, shows significant warming. A color scale below the map represents temperature differences, ranging from -2.2°C (cooler) to +4.4°C (warmer). The lower graph tracks temperature anomalies from 1900 to 2024, showing a sharp increase in Arctic temperatures compared to the global average. Data sources include NOAA Climate.gov, NASA, and C3S ERA5.

I am a geoscientist who studies the environmental history of Greenland and its ice sheet, including natural hazards and climate change. That knowledge is essential for understanding the risks that military and extractive efforts face on Greenland today and in the future.

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Greenland: Land of extremes

Greenland is unlike where most people live. The climate is frigid. For much of the year, sea ice clings to the coast, making it inaccessible.

An ice sheet, up to 2 miles thick, covers more than 80% of the island. The population, about 56,000 people, lives along the island’s steep, rocky coastline.

While researching my book “When the Ice is Gone,” I discovered how Greenland’s harsh climate and vast wilderness stymied past colonial endeavors. During World War II, dozens of U.S. military pilots, disoriented by thick fog and running out of fuel, crashed onto the ice sheet. An iceberg from Greenland sunk the Titanic in 1912, and 46 years later, another sunk a Danish vessel specifically designed to fend off ice, killing all 95 aboard.

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