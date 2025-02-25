Maybe you shouldn’t be yourself: 4 reasons why authenticity is overrated

Few self-help ideas are as prevalent and widely celebrated as the advice to “just be yourself.”
Whether in job interviews, workplace interactions, or career choices, we are frequently encouraged to act “authentically”—without compromise or concern for external pressures.
While this sounds comforting and empowering, authenticity as an interpersonal strategy is fundamentally flawed and at odds with hundreds of scientific studies on emotional intelligence, social skills, and career success.
As I illustrate in my forthcoming book, Don’t Be Yourself: Why Authenticity Is Overrated and What To Do Instead, authenticity is not a helpful life hack, but rather a misguided notion that can easily backfire and lead to undesirable and counterproductive behaviors.
Although there is no universal definition of authenticity, at its core, mainstream conceptualizations boil down to four general rules or principles:
- Always be honest—with others and yourself.
- Stop worrying about what others think of you.
- Follow your “heart” and values no matter what.
- Bring your whole self to work.
Despite their appeal and likely good intentions, there are multiple problems with each of these rules, namely:
1. The pitfalls of honesty
The advice to always be honest assumes that truthfulness is inherently beneficial, but this is not true. For starters, we lie to ourselves all the time, which makes it rather hard to be honest with others. For all the potential advantages of self-awareness, self-deception is the norm, and humans are prewired to interpret reality in self-serving ways. There is a practical reason for this: People with an inflated sense of their abilities tend to impress others more easily.