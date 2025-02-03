Will a return to OG Facebook appeal to Gen Z?

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg hinted at a “return to OG Facebook” during last week’s Q4 earnings call, listing it as a key goal for 2025. But what exactly does that mean?
So far, Meta hasn’t offered any clear details. Could Zuckerberg mean the millennial meme-filled Facebook of the 2010s or the “masculine energy” of its controversial origins as Facemash (a site that ranked female Harvard classmates by attractiveness without consent)?
Asked about his plans for the “OG Facebook,” Zuckerberg replied, “I think some of this will kind of get back to how Facebook was originally used back in the day,” while remaining tight-lipped on any other details. “I think there are a lot of opportunities to make [Facebook] way more culturally influential than it is today,” he said.
Zuckerberg cautioned investors that these changes may require some trade-offs in terms of “maximizing business results in the near term,” hinting at potential revenue impacts. The first wave of product updates is expected to roll out within the next six months.
So far, it seems, “OG Facebook” could mean different things to different people. For many, it’s a throwback to the days before boomer and Gen X relatives took over. These days, Facebook is often used begrudgingly by those under age 30 and is more synonymous with offensive memes and AI slop than cutting-edge youth culture.
Studies show Gen Z overwhelmingly prefers TikTok and Snapchat, platforms that exist outside of Meta’s reach. A 2024 Pew Research survey showed that only 33% of U.S. teens (ages 13 to 17) use Facebook, a steep drop from 71% a decade ago. One thing is clear, the platform is in desperate need of younger users in order to stay relevant.
Meta has tried, and failed, to course-correct before. In 2020, it launched Facebook Campus, a college-only space meant to recapture its early exclusivity. It flopped within 18 months. More recently, in October 2024, the company rolled out a Gen Z-focused redesign putting greater emphasis on local communities, video, and Facebook Groups. Last year, it even quietly resurrected the Poke button.