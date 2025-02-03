Will a return to OG Facebook appeal to Gen Z?

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg hinted at a “return to OG Facebook” during last week’s Q4 earnings call, listing it as a key goal for 2025. But what exactly does that mean?

So far, Meta hasn’t offered any clear details. Could Zuckerberg mean the millennial meme-filled Facebook of the 2010s or the “masculine energy” of its controversial origins as Facemash (a site that ranked female Harvard classmates by attractiveness without consent)?

Asked about his plans for the “OG Facebook,” Zuckerberg replied, “I think some of this will kind of get back to how Facebook was originally used back in the day,” while remaining tight-lipped on any other details. “I think there are a lot of opportunities to make [Facebook] way more culturally influential than it is today,” he said.

Zuckerberg cautioned investors that these changes may require some trade-offs in terms of “maximizing business results in the near term,” hinting at potential revenue impacts. The first wave of product updates is expected to roll out within the next six months.