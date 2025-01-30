Fast company logo
Current controllers for the San Carlos Airport have resigned after the FAA changed contracts to a firm that would allegedly pay them less money.

A Bay Area airport near SFO is losing all its air traffic controllers starting this weekend

San Carlos Airport [Photo: Melpomenem/iStock/Getty Images]

BY Jessica Bursztynsky1 minute read

A Silicon Valley airport that is on the approach to San Francisco International Airport (SFO) will no longer have air traffic controllers guiding planes starting Saturday, the airport’s manager said in a Wednesday notice.

Current controllers for the San Carlos Airport (SQL) have resigned after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) changed air traffic contracts to a firm that would pay controllers “significantly” less than their current compensation, the notice states.

Airport manager Gretchen Kelly said its request for temporary FAA staffing for the tower was denied. The San Carlos Airport has more than 25 aviation-related businesses and about 500 aircraft, according to city data.

The letter came just hours ahead of a deadly crash of a military helicopter with an American Airlines jet at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C.

Reached for comment by Fast Company, a spokesperson for the FAA said the contract was awarded to an industry staffing firm called Robinson Aviation (RVA), which as been “unable to hire controllers” for the airport. “We are working with RVA to develop mitigation strategies to maintain continuity of air traffic services,” the spokesperson said.

The agency has been operating without an administrator since Mike Whitaker stepped down on January 20. President Trump named a new FAA acting administrator, Chris Rocheleau, Thursday morning at a press conference related to Wednesday’s crash.

Kelly said the airport is “working closely” with the office of Congressman Kevin Mullin, who represents the area, “to push the FAA to meet its obligation to provide air traffic services at SQL.”

It’s also exploring options to return the control tower to its previous contractor or find FAA staffing.

This post has been updated with the FAA’s response to our inquiry.

