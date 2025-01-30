Fast company logo
Across the globe, cultural institutions are implementing new measures to protect their artifacts from the ravages of climate change.

Priceless art was destroyed by L.A. wildfires. Experts want to protect other cities from the same fate

Firefighters outside the destroyed Altadena Community Church, January 2025. [Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images]

BY Patrick Sisson5 minute read

As climate change causes increasingly severe natural disasters, it’s also increasingly threatening our art, culture, and shared history. In the recent Los Angeles wildfires, billions of dollars in fine art may have been consumed; architectural gems by Richard Neutra, Gregory Ain, and others were destroyed; and the warehouse of Belmont Music Publishing, a repository chronicling Austrian-American composer Arnold Schoenberg, was lost in what the composer’s son called “a profound cultural blow.” 

For museums, archives, and libraries, which often operate as nonprofits on limited budgets, meeting these increased risks poses significant financial constraints. This challenge has sparked global efforts to bolster the resilience of a range of cultural artifacts.

“We’ve now had three pretty large fires in a row, starting with the 2021 Marshall Fire in Colorado, to Lahaina in Hawaii in 2023, and now L.A.,” said Christina Cain, emergency programs manager for the Foundation for Advancement in Conservation (FAIC). “Unfortunately, this isn’t going away.”

More than half of U.S. galleries, libraries, archives, and museums reported increased water and moisture damage between 2017 and 2019, with 10% of that coming directly from natural disasters. Climate change mapping by the FAIC has shown that coastal areas and those near rivers remain at high risk of flooding. A third of U.S. museums reside within 62 miles of the coast, according to Elizabeth Merritt, the “in-house futurist” at the American Alliance of Museums. Studies from Greece and elsewhere have shown that changing climates, especially increased heat and humidity, will take a toll on ancient monuments, buildings, and artworks.

