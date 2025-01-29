‘What’s more motivating than a punch card?’ TikTok has a new hack for keeping New Year’s resolutions

On January 24, @emiliamariehome posted a video on TikTok of a group of her friends creating punch cards (think: loyalty cards) as a Galentine’s Day activity. It quickly went viral, gaining more than 1.5 million views. Because whether it’s scoring a free cappuccino at your local coffee shop or a fresh loaf of bread at an independent bakery, the satisfaction from punching that final hole in a punch card is, well, unmatched.

Now, social media users are hacking that dopamine hit to achieve their own goals, from dating to reading.

In @emiliamariehome’s video, each friend picked a goal and a reward for finishing punching all the holes on their card. One of her friends used their card as motivation to try new flower arrangements. Once they punched all four holes, they would allow themselves to buy one new vase. Another wanted to try 10 new recipes before buying another cookbook. A third promised themselves 10 croissants if they went on 10 dates (“10 croissants are needed after 10 hinge dates,” the creator joked in the comments).