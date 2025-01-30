Zuckerberg has shown us who he really is. Believe him

During my tenure at Facebook, now Meta, from 2014 to 2017, posters were plastered all over the grounds. “The job is only 1% done.” “Move fast and break things.” I was struck by one in particular on my first day of orientation: “Nothing at Facebook is someone else’s problem.” No matter my department or title, I had permission to take ownership of a problem and fix it. It’s the corporate version of “If you see something, say something,” or, in this case, do something. The irony is that I’m saying something because I see what Meta is now doing. It is actively making their problem with diversity, equity, and inclusion (“DEI”) everyone else’s problem. To me it’s clear the company’s ethos has changed from those days of open innovation.

DEI helped Facebook grow, make better products and be more profitable

During my time at Facebook, I was an attorney who primarily served supply chain and procurement. One thing that was not in my purview was diversity. However, I couldn’t help but notice that I was the only Black attorney in the Legal department, and I was well aware of the infrequency with which I saw Black colleagues walking around campus. Within our supply chain, I saw an opportunity to save the company money, create goodwill in the communities where Facebook had offices, and build better products by working with suppliers as diverse as the company’s users. So, I started the supplier diversity program.

It was strategic to take the heat off of the company for the low employee diversity numbers that were the focal point of each annual report by providing another mechanism to demonstrate our partnership with marginalized communities while opening bids for business that would save the company money. In addition to the cost savings and the goodwill the program could provide, it was also a mechanism to build better products by partnering with diverse-owned businesses that reflected our user base. There is no better collaborator than people representing those you want to use your products, and with over a billion users at the time and growing, that needs to reflect the world.

While no DEI program is perfect, improvements are part of playing a long game, and gains won’t be made overnight but incrementally. The supplier diversity program was an answer to several problems—collaboration for better products and new use cases, harm mitigation, economic opportunity for marginalized communities, and to slow the creep of gentrification of Facebook headquarters into the Black and brown community of East Palo Alto.