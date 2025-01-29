A Missouri Republican has introduced a federal abortion ban in the House

Republican Representative Eric Burlison of Missouri has introduced a new bill , the Life at Conception Act, which proposes a federal ban on abortion.

The full text of the bill is not yet available, but a press release this week from his office notes, “This landmark legislation declares that unborn children are ‘persons’ under the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution, allowing their right to life to be legally recognized and protected.”

At a time when Republicans are seeking to narrow the definition of who is a citizen under the 14th Amendment by eliminating birthright citizenship, they are also using the 14th Amendment to extend personhood to fetuses—an indication of who is and isn’t considered a person with rights according to GOP philosophy.

“I am proud to introduce the Life at Conception Act, which reaffirms the original intent of the 14th Amendment by declaring that the term ‘person’ includes all human beings from the moment of conception . . . It is a scientific fact that life begins at conception,” Burlison wrote on his Facebook page.