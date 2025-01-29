The rise of ‘influencer voice’: Why this TikTok creator accent is taking over the internet and maybe the world

The “influencer accent” is taking over TikTok. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, scroll through your FYP page and listen.
British singer-songwriter Cassyette pointed out this trend in a recent TikTok video, calling out influencers for raising their tone at the end of sentences, almost as if they’re asking a question.
In the video, which has been viewed 1.2 million times, she asked: “Guys, serious question, is it just me, or is there this new influencer voice that English influencers specifically use?”
Mimicking the voice, she continued: “It sounds like I’m asking you a question, which might be really confusing, but I’m actually not. I’m just going up at the end of every sentence. Like, what is this voice?”
American influencers have long been accused of adopting the influencer accent. One influencer, whose video racked up 5.1 million views, posted a clip back in 2023 with the caption, “the cadence of every bland influencer’s morning vlog.” “Gooduh. Morning. Yew. Guise,” she says in a drawn-out tone.
However, a more recent video introduced a new variation that just dropped, not so much an accent as a speaking style that combines the traditional influencer voice with specific mouth movements.
“It’s like a valley girl accent with vocal fry,” the creator says, “but also enunciating from the bottom of your mouth while mumbling.”