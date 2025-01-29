The rise of ‘influencer voice’: Why this TikTok creator accent is taking over the internet and maybe the world

The “influencer accent” is taking over TikTok. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, scroll through your FYP page and listen.

British singer-songwriter Cassyette pointed out this trend in a recent TikTok video, calling out influencers for raising their tone at the end of sentences, almost as if they’re asking a question.

In the video, which has been viewed 1.2 million times, she asked: “Guys, serious question, is it just me, or is there this new influencer voice that English influencers specifically use?”

Mimicking the voice, she continued: “It sounds like I’m asking you a question, which might be really confusing, but I’m actually not. I’m just going up at the end of every sentence. Like, what is this voice?”