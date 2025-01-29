Frito-Lay recall update: FDA classifies impacted Lay’s Classic Potato Chips as posing a serious health risk

BY Michael Grothaus3 minute read

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified a recall of Frito-Lay potato chips at the highest level of risk. The newly announced classification means that under certain conditions, those who consume the chips are at risk of experiencing serious adverse health consequences or even death. Here’s what you need to know about the Frito-Lay potato chips recall.

What’s happened? On December 16, 2024, Frito-Lay issued a voluntary limited recall on select packages of some of its Lay’s Classic Potato Chips. The recall was first published on the FDA’s website two days later. But this week, the FDA said in its enforcement database that it has classified the recall as a “Class 1.” An FDA spokesperson confirmed the classification with Fast Company. What is a Class 1 FDA recall? The FDA has three classifications into which the agency slots recalls based on potential hazards and risks to the public.

A Class III recall is the least serious. According to the FDA, this type of recalled product “is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.”

recall is the least serious. According to the FDA, this type of recalled product “is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.” A Class II recall is a little more concerning, but the use of or interaction with the product is unlikely to cause lasting harm. As the FDA notes, exposure to the product “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

recall is a little more concerning, but the use of or interaction with the product is unlikely to cause lasting harm. As the FDA notes, exposure to the product “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.” A Class I recall is the most serious. It means the use of or exposure to the product has a “reasonable probability” of causing “serious adverse health consequences or death,” according to the FDA. Class 1 is the status the recalled Frito-Lay potato chips now fall under. Why is the Frito-Lay potato chips recall a Class 1 recall? The Frito-Lay potato chip recall is classified as a Class 1 recall because the chips may contain undeclared milk. For those with milk allergies, this can represent a significant risk to health—up to and including death. According to the Mayo Clinic, a milk allergy is one of the most common food allergies among children.

What Frito-Lay potato chips are part of the recall? According to Frito-Lay’s recall notice posted on December 16 and the FDA notice posted on December 18, only one product is being recalled: Lay’s Classic Potato Chips with the following characteristics: Size: 13 oz. (368.5 grams)

13 oz. (368.5 grams) UPC: 28400 31041

28400 31041 “Guaranteed Fresh” date: 11 FEB 2025

11 FEB 2025 Manufacturing Code: 6462307xx or 6463307xx The FDA notice states that the chips must have the “guaranteed fresh” date above plus one of the two manufacturing codes to be included in the recall. According to the FDA, more than 6,300 bags of chips were impacted. An image of the recalled product can be seen here.

Where and when were the recalled Frito Lay potato chips sold? The recalled chips were distributed in Oregon and Washington “to certain retail stores and e-commerce distributors,” according to the FDA notice. The notice does not state which online retailers and retail stores received the distributed chips. The recalled chips were sold as early as November 3, 2024, and the first recall notice was not published until December 16. That means people had plenty of time to stock up on the chips before the holidays. Further, since the recalled chips have a “guaranteed fresh” date of February 11, 2025, many people could still have the recalled chips in their possession.

What should I do if I have the recalled chips? Be sure to read the full recall notice here. The recall notice warns, “Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.” According to the notice, if you have a sensitivity or allergy to milk, you should not consume the recalled chips and dispose of them immediately.