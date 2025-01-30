How execs can bridge the AI knowledge gap

From streamlining administrative tasks to enhancing brainstorming sessions, AI is becoming an essential workplace companion. Yet, despite its transformative promise, its integration isn’t as simple as flipping a switch.
We recently conducted research at Lucid Software to uncover AI usage in the workplace. We found that more than a third of workers globally are already using AI for fundamental tasks like generating ideas (39%), creating content (37%), communicating summaries (33%), and finding documentation (31%). When thinking about how we’ve adopted the technology into our products, our decade-long investment in intelligence has been key to building an AI-ready platform that automates data visualization and enables rapid iteration while aligning seamlessly with how people work.
The true potential for AI to continue transforming daily tasks and even larger strategic work will only be possible if AI fits into employees’ workflows in iterative and practical ways that allow teams to master the technology.
Employees feel optimistic about AI
The global survey of over 2,500 knowledge workers revealed critical insights about AI’s growing impact on the workplace. Overall, the findings paint an optimistic picture: nearly two-thirds (63%) of employees view AI as the gateway to more fulfilling work and improved work-life balance.
When we more deeply explored what’s fueling this positive outlook, three key benefits emerged: 62% of employees highlight productivity gains, 40% value cost savings and tech stack consolidation, and 38% see enhanced communication and decision making.
But what really caught my attention is the striking tangible impact on productivity; more than 50% of workers believe AI will save them at least three hours of work per week. That’s time they can plan to redirect and invest in strategic, higher-value initiatives. In fact, 45% of employees are already using AI to effectively advance projects. And while saving three hours per week is meaningful to workers, it’s likely just the beginning. As AI tools advance and adoption increases, the time saved could grow significantly in the years ahead.
Barriers to AI adoption persist
In conversations with customers and prospects, we’ve noticed an interesting sentiment: While they’re excited about what AI can do, they’re overwhelmed by the number of available AI tools. This feedback underscores a key insight—AI shouldn’t feel like an extra layer of complexity. When AI is seamlessly integrated into the tools people already know and love, it streamlines their everyday workflows without adding another system to learn or manage.