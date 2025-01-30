How execs can bridge the AI knowledge gap

From streamlining administrative tasks to enhancing brainstorming sessions, AI is becoming an essential workplace companion. Yet, despite its transformative promise, its integration isn’t as simple as flipping a switch.

We recently conducted research at Lucid Software to uncover AI usage in the workplace. We found that more than a third of workers globally are already using AI for fundamental tasks like generating ideas (39%), creating content (37%), communicating summaries (33%), and finding documentation (31%). When thinking about how we’ve adopted the technology into our products, our decade-long investment in intelligence has been key to building an AI-ready platform that automates data visualization and enables rapid iteration while aligning seamlessly with how people work.

The true potential for AI to continue transforming daily tasks and even larger strategic work will only be possible if AI fits into employees’ workflows in iterative and practical ways that allow teams to master the technology.

Employees feel optimistic about AI

The global survey of over 2,500 knowledge workers revealed critical insights about AI’s growing impact on the workplace. Overall, the findings paint an optimistic picture: nearly two-thirds (63%) of employees view AI as the gateway to more fulfilling work and improved work-life balance.