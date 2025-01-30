3 ways smarter design can solve the noise problem

By Gordon Boggis and Michael DiTullo
Imagine sitting in a café where the clatter of a fork hitting a plate across the room drowns out your conversation with the person sitting next to you. Have you ever worked in an open office filled with overlapping video calls, making it almost impossible to focus on the document on your screen? Perhaps you recall discussing sensitive matters in a bank while overhearing equally private conversations from the next office. These everyday examples highlight how disruptive noise pollution can be and how important it is to prioritize acoustics.
The reality is that poor acoustics are a pervasive yet solvable problem. Like a pebble in your shoe, the issue might go unnoticed initially but grows increasingly unbearable as its effects compound. Many don’t realize the extent of the problem until they experience a well-designed acoustic environment.
Moreover, poor acoustics don’t just inconvenience—they impact cognitive well-being, productivity, and learning. Studies consistently show that exposure to uncontrolled noise increases stress levels, reduces focus, and impairs performance. In addition, a study by the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology found that harmful noise impacts the central nervous system, increasing susceptibility to depression, anxiety, suicide, and behavioral problems.
Acoustics affect the workplace
Poor acoustics is of particular concern in learning and workplace environments. In the education realm, according to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, ”poor acoustical design can result in excessive noise that is disruptive to the learning process and may negatively affect speech perception, student behavior, and educational outcomes.” Another recent study found similar results in higher education, with poor acoustics negatively impacting college students’ listening, learning, and well-being.
Additionally, a recent report by JLL highlights how poor office acoustics and a lack of privacy negatively impact employee focus and productivity, with 58% of workers still preferring their home environments for concentration. These studies illustrate why workplace designers increasingly craft offices with diverse spaces tailored for collaboration and individual tasks, leveraging sound-insulating materials and technologies to create environments that support well-being and efficiency.
3 key acoustic design principles
Despite this, businesses often overlook acoustic considerations in favor of aesthetics or cost-saving during design. The good news is that by integrating three fundamental principles into the design process, it’s possible to create functional spaces that are acoustically comfortable.
- Effective materials
Materials with high noise reduction coefficient (NRC) ratings can significantly reduce sound reflection and absorption. Acoustic tiles, baffles, carpets, draperies, and upholstered furniture can work together to manage sound reverberation. Adding acoustic panels from 3 to 7 feet off the floor is particularly effective, as it targets the height where most sound waves from human activity occur. Opting for sustainable options—such as those made from recycled PET or reclaimed materials—adds an eco-conscious dimension to the solution.
- Minimize right angles
Right angles in architecture can amplify echoes, causing delayed and overlapping sounds that disrupt clarity. Breaking up these angles with irregular geometries or introducing acoustic baffles and clouds can disperse sound waves, reducing ambient noise. If structural changes aren’t feasible, strategically placing furniture, screens, and partitions can achieve similar effects.
- Optimize the ceiling
Often called the “fifth wall,” ceilings are critical in sound management. Open ceilings with exposed ducts and concrete surfaces, while visually appealing, can act as large reflectors that amplify sound. Incorporating baffles, clouds, or other sound-absorbing elements can transform these spaces without compromising the aesthetic. In one example, a domed cafeteria amplified sound across the room until designers introduced acoustic baffles to disrupt the reverberations.
While individual elements like acoustic baffles or tiles with high NRC ratings are important, true acoustic success comes from a holistic approach. It’s not just about adding a couple of high-performing pieces—it’s about understanding how all components interact to create an effective solution. This is where experts, such as acousticians, play a critical role. Acousticians analyze the space comprehensively, considering factors like room geometry, materials, and usage patterns to recommend tailored solutions. Additionally, many companies with in-house acoustic design teams offer consultation services—often at no additional cost. These professionals can assess the entire space to ensure the selected acoustic strategies work cohesively, avoiding the pitfalls of piecemeal fixes that may fail to address the bigger picture.
Design spaces that people want to be in
Acoustics should be treated as integral to design as lighting or layout. We can create equally functional and enriching environments by thinking of sound as a raw material. Spaces with sculpted and controlled soundscapes promote productivity and focused learning while reinforcing cognitive well-being. Whether it’s improving educational outcomes, supporting a return to the office, attracting customers to a retail space, or enhancing public venues, sound can be a powerful tool for shaping experience.
Gordon Boggis is CEO of Carnegie. Michael DiTullo is head of product innovation at Kirei, a division of Carnegie Acoustic Solutions.