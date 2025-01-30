3 ways smarter design can solve the noise problem

BY Gordon Boggis3 minute read

Imagine sitting in a café where the clatter of a fork hitting a plate across the room drowns out your conversation with the person sitting next to you. Have you ever worked in an open office filled with overlapping video calls, making it almost impossible to focus on the document on your screen? Perhaps you recall discussing sensitive matters in a bank while overhearing equally private conversations from the next office. These everyday examples highlight how disruptive noise pollution can be and how important it is to prioritize acoustics. The reality is that poor acoustics are a pervasive yet solvable problem. Like a pebble in your shoe, the issue might go unnoticed initially but grows increasingly unbearable as its effects compound. Many don’t realize the extent of the problem until they experience a well-designed acoustic environment. Moreover, poor acoustics don’t just inconvenience—they impact cognitive well-being, productivity, and learning. Studies consistently show that exposure to uncontrolled noise increases stress levels, reduces focus, and impairs performance. In addition, a study by the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology found that harmful noise impacts the central nervous system, increasing susceptibility to depression, anxiety, suicide, and behavioral problems.

Acoustics affect the workplace Poor acoustics is of particular concern in learning and workplace environments. In the education realm, according to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, ”poor acoustical design can result in excessive noise that is disruptive to the learning process and may negatively affect speech perception, student behavior, and educational outcomes.” Another recent study found similar results in higher education, with poor acoustics negatively impacting college students’ listening, learning, and well-being. Additionally, a recent report by JLL highlights how poor office acoustics and a lack of privacy negatively impact employee focus and productivity, with 58% of workers still preferring their home environments for concentration. These studies illustrate why workplace designers increasingly craft offices with diverse spaces tailored for collaboration and individual tasks, leveraging sound-insulating materials and technologies to create environments that support well-being and efficiency. 3 key acoustic design principles Despite this, businesses often overlook acoustic considerations in favor of aesthetics or cost-saving during design. The good news is that by integrating three fundamental principles into the design process, it’s possible to create functional spaces that are acoustically comfortable.