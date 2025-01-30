If you were bored watching videos at a plodding 2x speed, you’re in luck: They can go faster

MrBeast’s fast-cutting, nonstop dramatics are already quick enough. Now, some users can watch his videos (and others) at 4x speed.

YouTube is continuing its push for pace. In a new experiment, Premium users will be able to quadruple the speed of its videos. That’s up from YouTube’s previous ceiling of double speed. Meanwhile, TikTok users can up the tempo with a simple push-and-hold. And on Spotify, which is pushing to become a video platform with its drive toward filmed podcasts, the speed cap is 3.5x.

Ever since TikTok gained dominance, social media companies have worked quickly to shorten their video offerings. Meta and X pumped out TikTok clones for their seconds-long clips. YouTube’s iteration even has length in the title: “Shorts.” But YouTube’s 4x-speed play could signal a new frontier for social video. Our feeds are getting snappier, both in length and pace.

Social video’s push for speed

By signing up for YouTube’s new features, these paid users can now boost their videos to 4x speed, up from a previous cap of 2x. The average MrBeast video is around 30 minutes. Now, imagine being able to watch that content in a mere 7 minutes, 30 seconds. Of course, the audio would be almost incomprehensible. But YouTube still wants to let you try it.