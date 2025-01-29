AI assistants for lawyers are a booming business—with big risks

Illinois lawyer Mathew Kerbis markets himself as the Subscription Attorney , charging businesses and individual clients a monthly rate for legal advice and offering additional services like contract review and legal document drafting for a flat fee .

Kerbis is a fairly tech-savvy lawyer—he’s a regular at the American Bar Association’s ABA Techshow conference, he hosts a podcast about subscription-based billing and other industry innovations, and he uses a Stripe-integrated web portal to streamline client payments. So it’s not surprising that he’s spent time experimenting with AI tools to help him do legal research, draft documents, and otherwise assist clients more efficiently.

“The faster I can get something to a client, if you think about it in terms of time equals money, the more money I make,” he says. “But also, the more valuable it is to the clients to actually get things faster.”

Today, Kerbis is a customer of Paxton AI, a legal AI provider that boasts it can help lawyers quickly draft legal documents, analyze everything from contracts to court filings, and conduct research on legal questions based on up-to-date laws and court precedent. He says Paxton can help tweak model contracts for a client’s situation, find relevant sections of law for a particular legal issue, and review proposed agreements for potentially troublesome terms.