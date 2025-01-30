In-person events are more critical than ever in today's hybrid world

BY Monica Hickey2 minute read

In the aftermath of global workplace changes, many organizations rushed to embrace fully remote operations, viewing in-person gatherings as an unnecessary expense. However, my experience leading corporate training and development programs has revealed quite the opposite: Face-to-face events and training sessions have become more valuable than ever for building organizational strength and cultural cohesion.

THE HIDDEN COST OF LOSING HUMAN CONNECTION With virtual meetings and remote work becoming the new normal, an unintended consequence has emerged: the hinderance of deep professional relationships that fuel innovation and success. Key aspects like professionalism, collaboration, inspiration, and essential ‘soft skills’—often nurtured in casual ‘water cooler’ interactions—are now harder to develop. At my company, The Evoke Agency, we noticed that teams who hadn’t met in person for extended periods of time showed decreased collaboration. This wasn’t due to lack of effort—our virtual communication tools were top-notch—but rather the missing element of spontaneous human connection.

THE SCIENCE BEHIND IN-PERSON INTERACTION If you’ve ever heard of Zoom fatigue, it really does exist. According to the National Institute of Health, it’s defined as a feeling of tiredness, worry, or burnout that can result from overuse of online communication platforms. When we brought our distributed teams together for semi-annual training sessions, we saw immediate improvements in cross-functional collaboration and problem-solving capabilities. The informal conversations during coffee and lunch breaks often led to breakthrough moments that would never emerge in scheduled Zoom calls.

MAXIMIZING RETURN ON IN-PERSON INVESTMENT The key to successful in-person events lies in strategic design and execution. Here’s what my team and I have found works best: Focus on activities that capitalize on physical presence. Rather than lectures that could be delivered virtually, prioritize interactive workshops, role-playing exercises, and team-building activities that require physical proximity.

Rather than lectures that could be delivered virtually, prioritize interactive workshops, role-playing exercises, and team-building activities that require physical proximity. Create intentional networking opportunities. Structure events to include ample unstructured time. These “planned spontaneous” moments often yield the most valuable connections and insights.

Structure events to include ample unstructured time. These “planned spontaneous” moments often yield the most valuable connections and insights. Balance content with connection. While skill development is important, at least 30% of the agenda should be prioritized for relationship-building activities. The strengthened bonds will continue driving value long after the event ends. BALANCE IS IMPORTANT

The future is only going to evolve more technologically. It isn’t about choosing between virtual and in-person, it’s about finding a sweet spot that works for everyone. In our organization, we’ve developed a “core moments” strategy by identifying critical points in the employee journey that benefit most from face-to-face interaction: onboarding, leadership transitions, strategy sessions, and skill development workshops. MEASURING THE IMPACT After an in-person event, you will likely notice more cross-functional project success rates. When you are virtual, you sometimes lack the opportunity to meet colleagues on different teams. But at events, teams are able to meet in a much more laid-back presence, leading to more comfortability and then more success.