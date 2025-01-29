Three digital modernization trends defining the age of AI in 2025

BY Kyle Tuberson3 minute read

Across industries, technology leaders are grappling with how to unlock the transformative potential of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI). While AI promises unprecedented opportunities for growth and innovation, its success depends on equipping workforces with the right skills to utilize it.

In 2025, three critical trends are poised to shape the evolving AI workforce: upskilling to meet the rising demand for technical expertise, cloud proficiency as the backbone of scalable AI innovation, and data literacy to enable broad adoption and empower employees to make data-driven decisions. Together, these trends could define how companies navigate the AI revolution and position themselves to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world. But what is required of technology leaders to lead their teams to success? And how can your company explore these opportunities to best optimize AI? 1. UPSKILLING REMAINS A TOP PRIORITY

As your company integrates AI into its operations, equipping employees with the technical skills to harness its full potential is essential. Upskilling, or training employees to develop new skill sets or enhance existing ones, is especially critical in areas like AI to keep pace with rapidly evolving technologies. Once limited to automating repetitive or manual tasks, AI now excels at performing complex, knowledge-based work, making the need for upskilling more urgent than ever. With only a third of data and analytics professionals (33%) reporting their agency has a sufficient supply of workers with the right skills for AI implementation, a huge skills gap remains. Despite the fact that 80% of workers express a desire to upskill, only 35% have had access to opportunities for professional development. This disconnect highlights a critical risk for companies—employers who fail to invest in workforce development may experience lower innovation, struggle to retain talent, and encounter significant barriers to achieving their business objectives. I believe the path to successful AI implementation lies in fostering a culture of continuous learning, where employees are empowered by proactive opportunities for workforce development that build the technical skills required to thrive alongside AI. In particular, I predict skill sets like product design and cloud expertise will become increasingly valuable, as they enable employees to build, deploy, and scale AI-driven solutions. By prioritizing upskilling, you can ensure your teams remain agile, capable, and ready to drive innovation in an AI-powered future.

2. CLOUD DEMAND IS INCREASING As companies adopt AI, cloud expertise will be an essential part of technologists’ toolboxes. Cloud platforms offer companies the optimal scalability, speed, and flexibility needed to unlock the full benefits of AI. Unlike traditional on-premises solutions, cloud platforms provide instant access to computing power and advanced AI tools, like ready-to-use machine learning platforms or pre-trained models, enabling companies to experiment, iterate, and innovate at a much faster pace. This surge in cloud adoption is expected to continue, with projections showing over 70% adoption by 2027. However, a significant skills gap threatens this progress. Currently, 95% of businesses globally report a shortage of cloud and IT skills, leading to delays in digital transformation projects by an average of five months. The challenge is particularly acute for smaller teams and resource-constrained companies, which often lack the capacity to invest in extensive training programs.

To overcome this challenge, prioritize workforce development focused on cloud expertise. Investing in cloud proficiency can empower your team to effectively deploy AI solutions and ensure initiatives are targeted and sustainable. 3. DATA MANAGEMENT CAN UNLOCK AI’S POTENTIAL Effective AI-driven implementation hinges on access to high-quality data. However, with only 4% of companies having AI-ready data, companies must prioritize data literacy and governance to ensure successful AI implementation.

By equipping your employees with effective data management practices and embedding data-driven thinking into workplace culture, you can empower your workforce to leverage AI effectively. Data literacy is critical for interpreting AI-generated insights and enabling smarter decisions. Equally important is the need for robust data governance—a challenge cited by 46% of data and analytics professionals as their biggest hurdle in AI adoption. Establishing clear protocols for data protection, system failures, and breaches is essential to ensure your AI systems are transparent, secure, and accessible. Without robust data literacy to enable effective governance, your company risks generating inaccurate insights or introducing bias into AI-driven processes, undermining decision-making and business objectives. However, by investing in vital training and fostering data literacy, you can prepare your employees to confidently manage and build secure, scalable, and well-governed data ecosystems that can reap the benefits of AI adoption. NEW YEAR, NEW OUTLOOK