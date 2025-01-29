Improving vendor risk management for stronger cybersecurity

BY Justin Rende4 minute read

Businesses often rely on a network of vendors to support their operations, yet many don’t realize this reliance comes with significant cybersecurity risks. Because of this, strengthening vendor risk management isn’t just a necessity; it’s a critical component of maintaining customer trust and safeguarding sensitive information.

Here’s how businesses can strengthen their vendor risk management practices and stay ahead of potential threats. START WITH DUE DILIGENCE Before onboarding a vendor, conduct a thorough evaluation of their security practices. This means more than simply reviewing their policies or taking their word for it. Begin by requesting detailed information about their cybersecurity measures, including network security, data protection protocols, and any certifications or attestation reports they hold (e.g., ISO 27001 or SOC 2 compliance).

Next, conduct interviews with their team, ask for case studies and request references from other clients. A vendor’s security posture should be robust and transparent, and any hesitance or vagueness in providing this information should be considered a red flag. IMPLEMENT ONGOING MONITORING AND REVIEW PROCESSES Onboarding a vendor with strong security practices is just the beginning. Cybersecurity isn’t static, and your approach to vendor management shouldn’t be either. Define a process for ongoing monitoring of your vendors’ security postures. This could involve quarterly reviews, where you reassess vendors’ network security, business continuity plans, and any incidents of data breaches.

Regular reviews help verify that vendors maintain the standards agreed upon at the start of your partnership. After all, a vendor’s security measures might lapse or become outdated over time, posing a risk to your business. You can identify and address potential issues by staying proactive and conducting regular assessments before they escalate. STRENGTHEN COMMUNICATION AND TRANSPARENCY Transparency is key in vendor relationships, especially when it comes to cybersecurity. Establish clear communication channels and expectations from the start. Your vendors should be aware that you expect to be informed of any security incidents or changes in their operations that could impact their ability to safeguard your data.

You may also want to consider asking your vendors if they have a trust center or public page that outlines their controls and practices, reporting on their security status in real time. This kind of transparency builds trust and allows you to address potential risks swiftly. LEVERAGE TECHNOLOGY FOR CONTINUOUS MONITORING As the number of vendors you work with increases, so does the complexity of managing them. To stay ahead, you can invest in technology solutions that help automate the monitoring process. Tools that continuously track vendor performance, security updates, and compliance status can provide real-time insights, enabling you to act quickly if a risk is identified.

These tools can also help you maintain an up-to-date inventory of your vendors, track the flow of data between your company and its vendors, and identify any potential vulnerabilities. In the cybersecurity landscape, where threats evolve rapidly, leveraging technology can provide a significant advantage in staying ahead of potential risks. TAILOR YOUR APPROACH BASED ON VENDOR RISK LEVELS Not all vendors pose the same level of risk to your organization, so a one-size-fits-all approach to vendor management can be inefficient and ineffective. Instead, classify your vendors based on their access to your sensitive data and the potential impact on your business if their security were to be compromised.

More stringent monitoring and controls should be in place for high-risk vendors, such as those with access to critical systems or sensitive customer information. This might include more frequent reviews, higher standards for cybersecurity measures, and more detailed contractual obligations. A less intensive approach may be sufficient for lower-risk vendors, but they should still be subject to regular reviews to ensure they meet your security expectations. CULTIVATE A CULTURE OF SECURITY WITHIN YOUR ORGANIZATION Strengthening vendor risk management starts with a culture of security within your own organization. Your team should understand the importance of cybersecurity and be trained to identify potential risks when interacting with vendors. Encourage your employees to follow best practices, like verifying the legitimacy of vendor claims and reporting any suspicious behavior.

DEVELOP A VENDOR INCIDENT RESPONSE PLAN Incidents can still occur no matter how robust your vendor management process is. As such, it’s crucial to have a vendor incident response plan outlining the steps your company will take if a vendor’s security is compromised. This plan should include clear communication protocols, roles and responsibilities, and a process for mitigating the impact of a security breach. By planning for the worst, you can respond quickly and effectively to minimize the damage to your business and your clients. A well-prepared incident response plan can also help to reassure your clients that you are committed to protecting their data, even in the face of unexpected challenges.