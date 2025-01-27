Tax Season 2025: When can I file a return, get my refund, use IRS Direct File? Important dates to know

BY Michael Grothaus3 minute read

Today (Monday, January 27, 2025) is the first day that you can file your tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). But this year, many more Americans will have the option to use the IRS’s Direct File system. Here’s who’s eligible for Direct File and things you need to know about the 2025 tax filing season.

When is the 2025 tax filing season? The 2025 tax filing season begins today, Monday, January 27, 2025. That is the first day that people can file their tax returns for the 2024 tax year. This year, most people have until Tuesday, April 15, 2025, to file their 2024 returns. However, taxpayers may be eligible for filing extensions if they meet the necessary requirements. How can I file my 2024 tax return? There are many ways to file your 2024 tax return, including: By using an accountant.

By using tax filing software like Turbo Tax or H&R Block.

By mailing in a paper tax return.

By using Direct File. That last option—Direct File—is free for eligible taxpayers.

What is Direct File? Direct File is an IRS program that allows eligible taxpayers to electronically file their tax returns directly with the IRS for free. Direct File launched a pilot program last year with a limited number of states. This year, the Direct File program is adding more states. One of the big benefits of Direct File is that, if you are eligible for it, you can use the program to file your taxes for free—no need to pay an accountant or pay for software from companies like Intuit or H&R Block just to file your taxes.

Which states are eligible for Direct File? If you lived and worked in the following states, you may be able to use Direct File to file your federal taxes for 2024: Alaska

Arizona

California

Connecticut

Florida

Idaho

Illinois

Kansas

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Washington state

Wisconsin

Wyoming Are there other eligibility requirements for Direct File? Yes. In addition to having to have lived and worked in the states above during 2024, Direct File can only be used if you have certain types of income. For example, the IRS states that Direct File can be used for W-2 wage income, 1099-INT interest income, and various other types of income. However, if you had some types of income, including gig economy, rental, or business income, you will not be able to use Direct File.

Requirements to use Direct File can be found here. The IRS also offers an online tool that lets you check if you are eligible to use Direct File. The IRS estimates that up to 30 million people are eligible to use the Direct File program. Is Direct File an app? No, it’s an online tool. However, it is designed so that you can use it on your computer, phone, or tablet.

How is Direct File different than Free File? Direct File is web-based software created by the IRS. The Free File program allows tax filers to use commercial software to file their taxes, according to the Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS). Usually, taxpayers would need to pay for this commercial software, but if their income level is below a certain amount, the Free File program gives them access to the software for free. According to the IRS, to be eligible for Free File this tax season, you must have had a 2024 adjusted gross income (AGI) of $84,000 or less.