Trump is all-in on cars. It’s up to cities to stop him

American transportation policy will soon veer sharply to the right. The Trump administration has made no secret of its intent to build more highways, stifle electric vehicle adoption, and scrap safeguards around self-driving cars.

A goal nowhere on its agenda: Encouraging more Americans to leave their cars at home and instead travel by transit, bicycle, or on foot. That is a marked change from the Biden administration, which championed initiatives like upgrading buses, improving street safety, and even subsidizing e-bike storage. In contrast, Project 2025, which has become Trump’s policy playbook, calls for terminating federal support for biking and walking and derides transit investments as “throwing good money after bad.” Despite the sudden pivot in Washington, millions of Americans still want to drive less, which would reduce emissions, free up street space, and save some of the 40,000-plus lives lost annually in crashes. With incoming federal leaders viewing that goal with disinterest if not disdain, advocates must look toward lower levels of government for any meaningful reforms.

Happily, they’ll find no shortage of options. State and local governments have myriad opportunities to shift trips away from cars that won’t break their budgets and—crucially—don’t rely on the feds lifting a finger. Improve public transit Start with publictransit, Americans’ most popular non-car mode, and one that has historically received federal funding to launch new services. Although Congress has already allocated tens of billions of dollars toward new transit investments, Trump officials at the Department of Transportation could drag their feet approving projects. They may also try to kill congestion pricing in Manhattan, which is generating urgently needed capital for New York City’s transit network, and block other cities from adopting similar measures. Although Trump poses a real threat to transit expansions, the federal government plays only a marginal role in the regular operations of buses and trains, which are financed through state and local funding along with farebox revenue. There are plenty of ways for local communities to improve daily service, particularly for buses.

Consider the regional bus networks that dictate where and how often vehicles run. Many route maps were conceived decades ago, and evolving residential and employment patterns have eroded their utility. By refreshing them, transit agencies can provide passengers with more useful service without necessarily adding vehicles or operators. The benefits can be substantial: In 2015, Houston’s first bus route redesign in almost a century halted decades of falling ridership. An even more surefire way to attract passengers: Speed up the bus. In cities such as Richmond, Virginia, and Seattle, dedicated lanes have allowed buses to sidestep gridlock, making transit more competitive with driving. Although many jurisdictions have tapped federal funds to create Bus Rapid Transit lines, their relative affordability—$8 million per mile for a line built in Northern Virginia a decade ago ($11 million today)—suggests that many states and cities could pay for them independently. But dedicated bus lanes are useless if they’re blocked by cars, as is frequently the case. A solution: Bus-mounted cameras, which are currently deployed in cities including New York City and Los Angeles. The cameras automatically snap pictures of cars that are illegally using a bus lane, triggering a ticket mailed to its owner. Initial analysis in New York City found that buses traveled faster on routes where the cameras were deployed, and that violators typically received only one citation, indicating that most changed their behavior. Despite their promise, bus cameras remain illegal in many states with robust urban transit systems, such as Massachusetts. State legislatures should fix that.

Part of the problem is that most American cities have outsourced the responsibility for building and repairing sidewalks to property owners, even as local governments themselves maintain roadways. As a result, a few vacancies or neglectful landlords can create sidewalk gaps that undermine the entire pedestrian network. For a solution, look to Denver. As of this January, the Mile High City no longer holds property owners responsible for the quality of pedestrian footpaths. Instead, the city has imposed an annual fee, typically $150, that funds a new citywide sidewalk construction program. Approved through a 2022 city referendum, Denver’s sidewalk takeover promises a major advance for pedestrian mobility—and it hasn’t involved a dollar of federal money. Boost biking Cities also don’t need federal support to enhance bikeshare. In 2022, the District of Columbia invested $19 million in Capital Bikeshare to add 80 stations and 3,500 e-bikes, more than doubling the system’s fleet. With financial support from D.C. and its suburbs, Capital Bikeshare has improved while remaining a relative bargain: An occasional Capital Bikeshare rider would pay just $2.50 for a 10-minute e-bike ride, while doing so on Citi Bike in New York City—which does not subsidize bikeshare—costs $8.79.

A caveat: Carrots alone can only do so much to expand the ranks of those walking, biking, and riding transit. Local and state policymakers should also unwind longstanding driving subsidies that have shielded car owners from paying the full cost of their vehicles. A good place to start would be removing distortions that skew the price of car parking. In the last few years, dozens of cities including Lexington, Kentucky, and San Jose, California, have stopped requiring real estate developers to build a minimum number of parking spots with each development (the costs of parking construction are passed on to all tenants—including those who don’t own or use a car). Similarly ripe for a rethink: Free or dirt-cheap residential parking permits in cities like Boston, which allow car owners to pay pennies for the privilege of storing their private property on public streets. Uniquely among the strategies outlined above, charging market rates for parking would expand tax revenues, which would be a welcome outcome for financially pressed local governments. Other tactics would require new spending, but many of them, such as bus shelters and e-bike libraries, can be implemented for thousands rather than millions of dollars. The priciest strategies, such as installing bus rapid transit or filling sidewalk gaps, can still cost a fraction as much as paving a highway or building a bridge—the kinds of auto-oriented investments that the Trump administration is likely to prioritize.