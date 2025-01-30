3 ways to adapt your job search to stand out according to a LinkedIn expert

BY Catherine Fisher2 minute read

Nearly three in five people worldwide—a significant 58%—plan to look for a new job in 2025. That’s a lot of people in the hunt and if you’re one of them, it can feel a bit overwhelming. It doesn’t help that many job seekers are also feeling stuck, applying to more positions than ever yet hearing back less often. The shifting job market, influenced by more competition and the growth of AI, has made old strategies less effective.

To succeed, job seekers need to rethink their strategy—focusing on roles that align with their skills, crafting tailored applications, and finding ways to stand out. The good news? With a clear, intentional approach, you can navigate these challenges and make meaningful progress in your career. Here’s how to take control of your job search in 2025: Be Adaptable: Go where the opportunities are The job market is changing quickly. Consider this: Nearly three-quarters of today’s fastest-growing roles—think Artificial Intelligence Engineer or Chief Growth Officer—didn’t even exist 25 years ago. It’s a good reminder that building a sustainable career means staying ahead of the curve. Identify which skills are in demand and which industries are growing. Resources like LinkedIn’s Jobs on the Rise report can be helpful in spotting trends. For example, we’re seeing a willingness among job seekers to pivot into new industries. Making such a leap begins with assessing your transferable skills—attributes like communication, leadership, problem-solving, and adaptability—and exploring how they align with roles in unfamiliar sectors. By pairing curiosity with preparation, you can position yourself as a strong candidate in emerging fields.

Highlight your expertise Simply claiming expertise isn’t enough—you need to show it. Hiring managers look for specific skills, so align your profile and résumé with the job description. Highlight achievements that show how your skills have produced results. Update your LinkedIn profile as well; listing at least five key skills can help you get up to 5.6 times more profile views from recruiters. Think of this as your opportunity to build a digital portfolio that speaks for you. Whether it’s showcasing a project, sharing industry insights, or highlighting new skills you’ve gained, your profile can become a dynamic representation of your expertise and professional brand. Focus on quality over quantity Applying to as many jobs as possible might seem like a good strategy, but it’s not effective. Instead, focus on quality instead of quantity. To help you be more strategic in the roles you’re applying for, consider using LinkedIn’s new job match feature to see how your skills and experience line up with what hiring managers are looking for. It can also help you identify any skills you may be missing that could improve your chances of hearing back from recruiters. And, take the time to customize your application—writing a cover letter tailored to the role lets you clearly explain how you can meet its needs. It may seem like overkill, but it will help you stand out to employers.