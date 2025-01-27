How abortion providers can help patients navigate threats to digital privacy

Long before Roe v. Wade was overturned , reproductive justice advocates had been sounding the alarm about the increasing number of women subjected to criminal investigation for suspected abortion , stillbirth, or miscarriage. These cases were often initiated by healthcare providers and bolstered by state laws used to prosecute women for having abortions.

Newer laws, however, incentivize people outside of healthcare, including friends and family members, to report someone they suspect of having an abortion or helping someone else with an abortion. Coupled with the unprecedented access that authorities now have to digital information, these laws create new avenues for prosecution.

In the post-Roe era, people capable of pregnancy face growing threats. Healthcare providers, family, friends, information on personal devices, and virtually any activity that can be observed or recorded pose privacy risks that can lead to prosecution. I study online privacy. This vast scope for potential surveillance and privacy intrusion is a key focus of the research my colleagues and I conduct.

In a recent paper, we surveyed reproductive healthcare providers about their privacy and security practices. We used the results to map the path of a hypothetical “Jane” to illustrate how people can identify privacy risks in their own situations. This choose-your-adventure approach helps readers navigate the potential legal, digital, and personal challenges involved in accessing reproductive healthcare—and reveals the grim stakes.