BY Eric Piscini4 minute read

Investing overseas feels like a distant dream for most, with 1.4 billion people still unbanked and cut off from the financial tools that enable inclusion and build wealth. Cross-border transfers are often a headache—slow, pricey, and tangled in local red tape. Enter tokenization: the digital alchemy of turning physical or financial assets into their virtual counterparts.

By fractionalizing assets into smaller, more liquid and affordable pieces, tokenization can unlock global markets for everyone, not just the wealthy. The result? A fairer, more inclusive financial system, paving the way for a borderless economy. It’s not just hype—the World Economic Forum predicts that by 2027, a staggering 10% of the global GDP will be tokenized or stored on blockchain. Let’s break down how it works. EXPANDING ACCESS TO GLOBAL ASSETS AND BOOSTING INVESTMENTS

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

With limited capital, investing in assets—whether at home or abroad—can feel like scaling a financial Mount Everest. Fractional ownership, where multiple individuals share ownership of a single asset, offers a possible solution. However, it comes with significant challenges: high administrative costs, regulatory hurdles, and limited liquidity that make scaling difficult. Tokenization can overcome these obstacles, transforming fractional ownership into a more accessible and efficient model. By representing ownership through digital tokens, individuals can buy, sell, or trade asset shares across borders without intermediaries. This reduces costs, simplifies processes, and removes geographic restrictions, enabling individuals in developing economies to participate in global markets. For example, a budding investor in India could purchase a fraction of a U.S. property for as little as a few dollars, unlocking opportunities once beyond reach. By boosting liquidity, enhancing transparency, and democratizing access, tokenization can reshape wealth-building. It’s a passport to global markets, letting everyday investors diversify portfolios and tap into high-growth assets.

Contrary to common belief, tokenization enables transactions in developing markets too, by unlocking access to developing countries’ assets. A U.S. investor could invest into a tokenized money market fund in a high-interest-rate country to benefit from a higher return. REVOLUTIONIZING CROSS-BORDER TRANSACTIONS Tokenization transforms international transactions—a key pillar of the global economy. Currently, cross-border payments and investments remain inefficient. High fees and slow processing times take a toll on individuals and small businesses. As of March 2024, the global average cost of sending a remittance stood at 6.35% of the amount sent, creating a serious hurdle for those with limited resources.

In the Philippines, where the average monthly income is just $350, fees can climb as high as 10%. In India, the Liberalized Remittance Scheme caps overseas investments at $250,000 annually, limiting access to global opportunities. These barriers make it difficult for many to fully participate in international wealth-building. Tokenization, powered by distributed ledger technology, offers a practical solution. By removing the need for intermediaries, DLT enables near-instant, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Enterprise blockchain solutions have already shown they can reduce operational costs by nearly 60% and cut settlement times from days to seconds. My company, Hashgraph, is a DLT alternative to blockchain and takes this a step further, offering faster speeds and extremely low fees, making tokenization even more efficient and cost-effective. These innovations are particularly impactful in areas like cross-border remittances, trade finance, and payments—sectors that are central to the global economy.

advertisement

For individual investors, tokenized assets open up a world of opportunities, making it easier and more affordable to tap into international markets. Migrant workers, for example, can send remittances home faster and cheaper, helping to enhance financial inclusion for millions of families. Businesses aren’t left behind either—tokenization simplifies processes like letters of credit and invoice factoring, unlocking liquidity and cutting down on friction. Even supply chains stand to benefit, with DLT enabling automated payments tied to delivery verification, boosting efficiency and fostering trust across borders. Isn’t this the future of global transactions—faster, simpler, and more accessible for everyone? THE FUTURE OF REAL-WORLD ASSET TOKENIZATION

Real-world asset tokenization presents a unique opportunity to build a more inclusive, interconnected, and efficient financial system. By lowering barriers to asset ownership, reducing transaction costs, and enhancing security, tokenization ushers in a new era of digital finance with borderless possibilities. But how can this vision become a reality? The first step is addressing some of the hurdles that stand in its way. Security is a non-negotiable. Smart contracts must be airtight, protecting against hacks and coding errors, while ensuring private keys can be recovered. But perhaps the biggest challenge is ensuring interoperability across different networks and regulatory frameworks so that tokenized assets can be recognized, traded, and transferred smoothly across jurisdictions. Global regulations are currently fragmented—some classify tokenized assets as securities or property, leaving questions about ownership and legal protections. These inconsistencies prevent someone from securing a loan in Singapore for their tokenized property in New York.

To unlock tokenization’s full potential, token standards also need to “speak the same language” to connect capital pools and streamline settlements. Exciting open-source efforts are already tackling these challenges, paving the way for issuers to bring innovative products to market. Initiatives like the InterWork Alliance are developing standardized frameworks for tokenized assets, while various web3 projects, such as Hedera, are creating the technical infrastructure to enable cross-network communication. UNLOCKING THE FUTURE THROUGH GLOBAL COLLABORATION To realize the potential of connected networks to drive a borderless digital economy, we need international cooperation, and progress is already being made. The European blockchain services infrastructure requires all 27 members of the European Blockchain Partnership to run at least one, interconnected node across the EU, to facilitate secure, borderless identity management and streamline asset transactions. In Asia, Singapore’s Project Guardian demonstrates the value of public-private collaboration as it explores the tokenization of RWAs to enable seamless international trade.