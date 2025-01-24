Venture Global stock sinks on IPO day, indicating lack of investor interest in the LNG exporter

BY Michael Grothaus3 minute read

Update Friday, 3:30 p.m.

Shares of Venture Global sank below their IPO price of $25 after debuting on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, indicating a lack of interest in one of the first high-profile public offerings of the year. The producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) had been expected to benefit from polices trumpeted by incoming President Trump, who has declared an “energy emergency” as part of a wave of his first-week executive orders. As of late Friday afternoon, the stock was trading just over $24 a share. The company’s IPO price was already significantly downsized from the $40-$46 a share it had originally sought.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Original story: Shares in Venture Global, Inc. are expected to make their debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after the company raised $1.75 billion in its initial public offering. Venture global’s IPO is the largest public offering ever for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer and comes at what may be one of the most opportune times for the company—immediately after Donald Trump has returned to the presidency with the intention of unleashing America’s energy-producing potential.

Here’s what you need to know about Venture Global and its IPO. What is Venture Global, Inc? Venture Global is a producer of liquified natural gas (LNG). It was founded in 2013 and currently has five liquified natural gas projects in various stages of production, reports Reuters. Those projects are all located in the Gulf of Mexico, near Louisiana. Besides LNG production, Venture Global is also in the business of natural gas transportation and regasification. The company’s first facility, called Calcasieu Pass, started producing LNG in January 2022. A second facility, called Plaquemines LNG, began LNG production last month, in December 2024.

Venture Global is the second-largest LNG exporter in the United States. Venture Global is one of the companies expected to benefit after President Trump signed an executive order earlier this week that ended a moratorium on new export permits for liquified natural gas. The executive order was a move to boost Trump’s desire to increase America’s energy production. A reduced public offering Venture Global’s public offering makes it the largest liquified natural gas IPO ever on a global scale, notes Reuters. It is also the third-largest energy and utility sector public listing in the United States since 1995.

advertisement

However, the company was forced to almost halve its sought valuation after investors doubted its long-term profit estimates for its export business. Originally, the company sought to sell 50 million shares for between $40 and $46 each, which would have given Venture Global a valuation of as much as $110 billion. Instead, the company settled on selling 70 million shares for a revised range of $23 to $27 per share. On Thursday, the company announced that shares were priced at $25 apiece. When is Venture Global’s IPO? Venture Global priced shares on Thursday. It expects to begin trading today: Friday, January 24, 2025.

What is Venture Global’s stock ticker? Venture Global’s stock will trade under the ticker VG. Which exchange will Venture Global shares trade on? Venture Global shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). What is the IPO share price of VG? Venture Global’s IPO share price is $25, which is in the middle of its revised $23 to $27 price range.

How many VG shares are available in its IPO? Seventy million shares of its Class A common stock were made available in its IPO. How much will Venture Global raise in its IPO? At $25 per share, Venture Global raised $1.75 billion in its initial public offering. That was down from the $2.3 billion it sought to raise before its IPO price revision. What is Venture Global’s valuation? As of its IPO, Venture Global had a total valuation of $60.5 billion—down from the $110 billion valuation it would have had if it had not revised its original IPO plans.