Giant panda cam livestream: Watch Bao Li and Qing Bao make their National Zoo debut in D.C.

BY Shannon Cudd2 minute read

There’s panda-monium in Washington, D.C., and we aren’t talking politics. Two giant pandas are making their public debut at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo on Friday, January 24, giving the nation’s capital some much-needed levity.

Here’s everything you should know about Bao Li and Qing Bao: “Panda diplomacy” in the United States Before Bao Li and Qing Bao, Richard Nixon traveled to China in 1972. This opened up trade possibilities and diplomatic relations between the two countries. As an added bonus, a pair of pandas were given to the National Zoo, marking a new era for what has been termed “panda diplomacy.” When did Bao Li and Qing Bao arrive? The furry duo arrived back in October of 2024. This was less than a year after their counterparts, Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and their cub, Xiao Qi J, exited the scene. The pandas are on a 10-year loan from China. The adorable pair quarantined for 30 days for safety and were given time to adjust to their new enclosure before greeting guests.

All about Bao Li Bao Li [Photo: Roshan Patel/Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute] This three-year-old male’s name means “treasure” and “energetic” in Mandarin. He hails from Sichuan. His mom, Bao Bao, was born at the National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute while his grandparents Mei Xiang and Tian Tian called the National Zoo home from 2000 to 2023. Coming to America almost seems to be part of the family business for this animal ambassador. According to his keepers, Bao is spirited and playful. He is also vocal and not afraid to loudly make his opinions known. “If you hear a panda vocalizing to a keeper, that’s probably Bao Li,” keeper Mariel Lally shared in an interview on the Zoo’s website. All about Qing Bao Qing Bao [Photo: Roshan Patel/Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute] This three-year-old female is more of an introvert. She was also born at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Sichuan. She prefers to take toys into the trees and get away from people.

Another way to tell her apart from Bao is the markings on her backside. She has two dark patches of fur located on her left hip. Her checks are also wider. Her name means “green” and “treasure” in Mandarin. How to visit the pandas If you find yourself in the D.C. area, drop by to say hello to these creatures. Admission to the Zoo is free but you will need an entry pass. You can save time by getting one ahead of time here. From January 25 to February 9, a whole slew of special events are taking place to celebrate the new arrivals. The “District of Panda Party” will include Lunar New Year celebrations, a special screening of Kung Fu Panda, and more.