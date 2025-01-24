How the broligarchy is imitating Trump in more ways than one

Sooner or later, the politicians who most admire Donald Trump begin to emulate him. They adopt his populist rhetoric, specific diction , or aggressive tone. If they happen to be men, they might stuff their closets with navy suits and red ties . Some of them even start to stand like him . It’s not just politicians, though. A lot of the tech billionaires who have recently become more open to Trump (who have been dubbed the “broligarchy”), have to varying degrees also come to resemble him in one way or another.

Earlier this week, for instance, the long-running feud between Elon Musk and Sam Altman—both once members of OpenAI’s board before Musk departed in 2018—veered into the realm of Trumpian spectacle. After Trump trumpeted a $500 billion joint venture between OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank on Tuesday, Musk threw cold water on the idea. He responded to OpenAI’s X post officially unveiling the Stargate project, bluntly concluding: “They don’t have the money.”

Altman wasted no time firing back. He invited Musk to visit the first Stargate site purportedly in development, and took a jab at Musk’s patriotism. (“[I] realize what is great for the country isn’t always what’s optimal for your companies,” he wrote, “but in your new role [I] hope you’ll mostly put [America] first.”) Later, the OpenAI CEO attempted to de-escalate the spat, adding: “[I] genuinely respect your accomplishments and think you are the most inspiring entrepreneur of our time.” But it’s hard to put billionaire-war toothpaste back in the tube.

These two have sparred before, in company blog posts and goofy Musk tweets, but this X activity is something new. It’s the most publicly pugnacious Altman has gotten yet, even if he did try to soften it afterward with a compliment.