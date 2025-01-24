This giant iPod Nano is actually a mirror

Retro tech is having an undeniable moment. We’ve seen the revival of the Game Boy and chunky keyboards . Courtesy of Sega, even the pager was recently made cool again. Now we can add the iPod to the list of “vintage” gadgets that America’s youth yearn to experience firsthand.

The L.A.-based design collective Drought is tapping into that desire with the iMirror, a behemoth 5-foot-tall replica of the iconic iPod Nano with a mirror instead of a screen (as the name suggests). The iMirror comes in six colors, retails for $375, and will drop online today at 3 p.m. ET in a limited run of just 200. Anyone who actually wants to get their hands on the device-turned-design object will need to act fast: According to Drought founder Jake Olshan, the iMirror’s first drop back in August “instantly went viral,” with all 200 mirrors selling out in the first minute.

[Photo: Drought]

Olshan’s fascination with all things retro is evident in Drought’s previous drops, which have included a “burning CD” candle in collaboration with Napster, a giant paper clip inspired by Microsoft Office’s mascot, Clippy, and a belt with a buckle fashioned to look like Internet Explorer’s early-aughts logo. It was only a matter of time before the iPod, which debuted in 2001, joined the ranks of aesthetic tech items from a bygone era. We should’ve known this was coming when Urban Outfitters started peddling the devices to Gen Alpha for $349 back in 2023.

[Image: Drought]

According to Olshan, who was born in 1997, the concept for the iMirror came from his own nostalgia for the tech (he owned the Classic, Shuffle, and Nano models back when iPods were hot). Picking a model for the mirror largely came down to the screen size, which was largest on the Nano.