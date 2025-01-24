This giant iPod Nano is actually a mirror

Retro tech is having an undeniable moment. We’ve seen the revival of the Game Boy and chunky keyboards. Courtesy of Sega, even the pager was recently made cool again. Now we can add the iPod to the list of “vintage” gadgets that America’s youth yearn to experience firsthand.
The L.A.-based design collective Drought is tapping into that desire with the iMirror, a behemoth 5-foot-tall replica of the iconic iPod Nano with a mirror instead of a screen (as the name suggests). The iMirror comes in six colors, retails for $375, and will drop online today at 3 p.m. ET in a limited run of just 200. Anyone who actually wants to get their hands on the device-turned-design object will need to act fast: According to Drought founder Jake Olshan, the iMirror’s first drop back in August “instantly went viral,” with all 200 mirrors selling out in the first minute.
Olshan’s fascination with all things retro is evident in Drought’s previous drops, which have included a “burning CD” candle in collaboration with Napster, a giant paper clip inspired by Microsoft Office’s mascot, Clippy, and a belt with a buckle fashioned to look like Internet Explorer’s early-aughts logo. It was only a matter of time before the iPod, which debuted in 2001, joined the ranks of aesthetic tech items from a bygone era. We should’ve known this was coming when Urban Outfitters started peddling the devices to Gen Alpha for $349 back in 2023.
According to Olshan, who was born in 1997, the concept for the iMirror came from his own nostalgia for the tech (he owned the Classic, Shuffle, and Nano models back when iPods were hot). Picking a model for the mirror largely came down to the screen size, which was largest on the Nano.
“Beyond that, there were so many iconic elements of this iPod Nano and its campaign—the colors, the ads, the song choices for the ads,” Olshan says. “Also, thinking a couple years to decades down the line, I felt these would look best surviving the test of time as actual home decor and art pieces as well.” In 20 years, he adds, younger people will probably have no idea what the iPod was, “but they’ll be able to find out about them through these. I think it’s a cool way of paying homage to it.”
The iMirror comes with a stainless steel power button and frosted-glass text accents on the mirror, including the phrase “Find Yourself” above a song progress bar and a small battery icon in the top right. The iPod button’s up arrow has been replaced with the word Drought.
“I see this drop appealing to two main audiences: those who grew up with these items and feel a strong connection to them, as well as younger people who may not have experienced them firsthand but are drawn to their nostalgic appeal,” Olshan says. “On one hand, one group is holding on to what’s familiar, while the other is eager to be a part of it and experience that nostalgia.”