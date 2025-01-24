Elon Musk’s DOGE loses its logo, Tumblr dupes TikTok, and Crocs collabs with the Beatles

BY Grace Snelling3 minute read

This week in branding news, a 10-year-old meme appeared as the face of a new federal department, Tumblr launched a TikTok-esque feature, and Crocs made some clogs inspired by the Beatles. Here’s what you need to know. Various iterations of doge.gov from the week of January 20, 2025 [Screenshots: doge.gov] DOGE’s WIP logo

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Why it matters: It’s unclear exactly why the Doge logos were taken down. What is clear is that elevating a concept that started with a meme into an actual federal department is merely an escalation of the new Trump administration’s rejection of convention in favor of all things absurd and, often, troubling. [Screenshot: Tumblr] Tumblr tries to go TikTok The news: Ten years after it first teased the concept of Tumblr TV—a tab dedicated to discovering new GIFs (how very 2015)—Tumblr has finally launched the feature as a kind of TikTok wannabe. Big picture: Tumblr TV (which, in its modern form, also supports video content) comes during a moment when plenty of TikTok users are searching for potential alternatives amid the app’s uncertain fate. Lemon8 and RedNote have both seen a massive spike in users; meanwhile, some former TikTok users are buying phones with the app pre-downloaded on eBay, as it’s no longer available on the App Store.