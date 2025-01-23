Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

The flaw also meant hackers could retrieve any vehicle’s complete location history from the past year.

Subaru security vulnerability exposed millions of cars to tracking risks

[Photo: Oleksandr Horbach/Unsplash]

BY Jessica Bursztynsky1 minute read

Two security researchers discovered a security vulnerability in Subaru’s Starlink-connected vehicles last year that gave them “unrestricted targeted access to all vehicles and customer accounts” across the U.S., Canada, and Japan, according to a Wired report.

The researchers, Sam Curry and Shubham Shah, alerted the Japanese automaker to the flaws in November and they were quickly fixed. Subaru told Wired that “after being notified by independent security researchers, [Subaru] discovered a vulnerability in its Starlink service that could potentially allow a third party to access Starlink accounts. The vulnerability was immediately closed and no customer information was ever accessed without authorization.”

The researchers said that a hacker who only knew the car owner’s last name and ZIP code, email address, phone number, or license plate could remotely start, stop, lock, unlock, and retrieve the current vehicle, retrieve any vehicle’s complete location history from the past year, and find personally identifiable information of any customer.

Curry and Shah said that similar web-based flaws have been found in several other carmakers, including Kia, Honda, and Toyota.

advertisement

While Curry and Shah acknowledged the security fixes, they warned that simply patching security updates after issues were found isn’t enough to remedy the more pervasive issue of privacy in the automotive industry. And even if those vulnerabilities are all remedied, employees still have access to location data.

“You can retrieve at least a year’s worth of location history for the car, where it’s pinged precisely, sometimes multiple times a day,” Curry told Wired. “Whether somebody’s cheating on their wife or getting an abortion or part of some political group, there are a million scenarios where you could weaponize this against someone.”

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jessica Bursztynsky is a staff writer on Fast Company’s technology desk. She primarily focuses on the gig economy and other consumer internet companies, including gig workers working in extreme heatTinder’s plans to refresh the legacy app, and Uber and Lyft’s worker benefits More

Explore Topics