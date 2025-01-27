Why consistency is so critical to meeting your goals

As you establish your career, you want to find a way to be seen as reliable. That means developing habits that enable you to be a consistent performer so that you are recognized as someone who will complete what you are asked to do, on time and with high quality.

I used the word “habits” here on purpose. Being consistent is not something that is easy to do if you have to think about what to do in every situation. Instead, you need to have behaviors that you engage automatically each day that enable you to perform day in and day out.

Here are a few ways to develop the critical habits that support your consistency:

Have a solid routine

One of the most significant factors that can hold you back from being consistent is the way you live your life overall. Being consistent at work means showing up on time and being able to concentrate effectively throughout the day. If you are consistently running late on the way to work, you will feel like you’re playing catch-up all day. If your energy levels get low at key parts of the day, you are not going to be as productive.