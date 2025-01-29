14-ways-to-manage-the-rising-costs-of-emerging-software-innovations

BY Fast Company Executive Board5 minute read

To get ahead in today’s marketplace, business teams must comprehend the benefits or pitfalls of specific technology in their search to solve client and staff pain points. Keeping up with the latest software gadgets can also cost a fortune. That is why it’s best for companies to investigate their options before investing in a package that doesn’t serve their clients or employees at all.

Below, 14 experts from Fast Company Executive Board share their time and expertise to explain their approach to managing the cost and ROI of integrating emerging technologies they may choose to invest in. 1. APPLY PRE-BUILT AI TOOLS THAT ARE SUSTAINABLE. Adopt cost-effective, pre-built AI tools like chatbots or workflow automation tailored to meet immediate needs. These solutions reduce development costs and deliver quick wins, ensuring financial stability while advancing innovation. – Amanda Levay, Redactable

2. CHOOSE TECH THAT ALIGNS WITH CLIENTS AND IMPROVES STAFF WORKFLOW. Begin by focusing on technologies that align with your core clients. Next, find technologies that allow your team to work smarter and faster. – Martin Pedersen, Stellar Agency 3. INTEGRATE TECH THAT IS INTEROPERABLE FOR TEAM COLLABORATION.

To balance the cost and ROI of emerging technologies, company leaders must embrace interoperability. Critical to fostering a more effective collaboration is ensuring the technologies that are being implemented can work together instead of creating silos. Unified tech platforms that easily transfer company data and share real-time updates between teams enhance productivity, lower costs and improve profitability. – Usman Shuja, Bluebeam 4. EXPLORE THE POTENTIAL OF MICRO-SERVICE MODULAR TECH. Companies can find a competitive advantage by implementing emerging technologies, but it sometimes comes at a significant cost, leading to a negative project ROI. Take a look at how emerging modular (sometimes called composable) tech may give you more options. These micro-service architectures allow you to fine-tune your tech investment to exactly the features and price you want! – Christina Robbins, Digitech Systems

5. DETERMINE HOW DEVELOPMENT COSTS ALIGN WITH YOUR CURRENT FINANCIAL MODEL Refactor development costs into the existing financial model because whoever is wiring funds will want to review it—rain, sleet, hail, or snow. The cost of software infrastructure is nonlinear irrespective of whether investment capital is from partnerships, external funds, or revenue. Financial models exist in an equilibrium, and adding something alters that, so rebalancing is wise. – Sean Adler, SWN 6. IDENTIFY TWO TO THREE CORE FEATURES THAT MATTER MOST.

Integrating new technology is a great opportunity for cost escalation. To manage it, really try to identify the core two or three things that need to go right and the two to three features that need to be in the final version. Try to strip down to essentials. Will the project still be a win if this is all that happens? If so, advance. If not, you may need to rethink it. – Shayne Fitz-Coy, Sabot Family Companies 7. ENSURE THE PROBLEM BEING SOLVED ALIGNS WITH THE COMPANY’S VISION. Invest the time and effort in quality thought to define the problem you believe the new tech will solve. Be specific. Ask yourself if the problem aligns with your vision of tomorrow. Avoid chasing “cool stuff.” Don’t expect a return on investment in the early days of implementing new tech. You simply won’t know. Instead, test and learn to find out which business model levers the tech impacts and how. Keep testing. – Amy Radin, Pragmatic Innovation Partners LLC

8. FORM AN ENABLEMENT TEAM TO GET EMPLOYEES ON BOARD FOR TECH INTEGRATION. Enablement is often the missing link for the successful deployment and integration of new technology. Enablement goes beyond the initial training and onboarding of a new tool—it’s a constant effort to ensure employees are using it and truly integrating it into their workflows. Company leaders should establish whether their enablement teams are involved as early as possible in the implementation process. – Irina Soriano, Seismic 9. USE A PILOT-AND-SCALE STRATEGY TO ENSURE THE TECH WILL DELIVER AS PROMISED.

To manage costs and ROI when integrating emerging technologies, leaders can use a pilot-and-scale strategy. Start by setting clear objectives, testing the technology in a controlled environment, and measuring its impact. Gather stakeholder feedback to identify challenges and refine the process. This minimizes risks and costs while ensuring the technology delivers value before full implementation. – Summit Ghimire, Outpace 10. TEAM UP WITH TECH VENDORS OR STARTUPS TO SPLIT THE DEVELOPMENT COSTS. Focus on partnerships and co-creation. Collaborate with technology vendors or startups to share development costs while tailoring solutions to your needs. Set clear KPIs and benchmarks to evaluate success and ensure ROI. Encourage an iterative mindset, allowing for gradual integration and optimization without overcommitting resources, reducing risks while ensuring strategic alignment. – Maria Alonso, Fortune 206

11. ACTIVELY LISTEN TO YOUR CUSTOMERS. Company leaders should start by listening to their customers. Prioritizing and understanding customer needs first is critical because it ensures technology investments address real-life problems rather than just adopting tech for the sake of innovation alone. This customer-first approach not only maximizes ROI but also strengthens relationships by delivering meaningful solutions. – Shahin Hatamian, ECI Software Solutions 12. ENCOURAGE CLIENTS TO BUY BEFORE YOU BUILD.

Adopt a “buy before build” approach for faster time to market and cost-effective proof-of-concept testing. Once product fit is proven and ROI is evident, consider building in-house to phase out off-the-shelf solutions. However, continuously evaluate R&D, maintenance costs, and time to build versus long-term returns—sometimes off-the-shelf may remain the better option. – Mohan Kumar, AtoB 13. INVEST IN HUMAN CAPITAL. The trouble with emerging tech is that it is emergent. The essence of tech is that it seems there will always be something new emerging. Last year, the trend was Web3. The year before that, it was NFTs. The year before that, it was crypto and, before that, it was something else. Do the things that provide immediate returns and pay for themselves. Invest in people, not trends. – Patrick Hanlon, Primal Branding