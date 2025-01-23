Oscar nominations 2025: Surprises, snubs, and everything to know about the Academy Awards announcement

BY Shannon Cudd3 minute read

The Big Apple might be the city that doesn’t sleep, but this morning the City of Angels was abuzz bright and early for the announcement of the 97th Academy Award nominations.

This time-honored event was delayed twice due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, with creatives such as Jean Smart, Rosanna Arquette, and Stephen King calling for them to be canceled because of the disaster. The Oscars ceremony will go on despite those pleas, but organizers have promised a more subdued event. Here’s what to know about the 2025 Oscar nominations announcement: Who made the announcement? At 5:30 a.m. PT, funny people Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang had the honors of announcing the nominees.

In the lead-up to the announcement, films such as The Brutalist, Emilia Pérez, Anora, Conclave, Wicked: Part One, and A Complete Unknown were favored for nominations. When is the Oscars ceremony? Hollywood’s big night is scheduled for March 2, with Conan O’Brien serving as host. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences did cancel the traditional Oscars nominees luncheon because of the fires. Which movie got the most nomination? Emilia Pérez led the pack with 13 nominations, making it the most nominated non-English language film in Oscar history. This French production of a Spanish-language film tells the story of a Mexican cartel leader who hires a lawyer to help them disappear while transitioning to a woman. Directed by Jacques Audiard, the musical crime drama does not fit neatly into any one box.

In fact, 2025 could be considered the year of musicals as Wicked: Part One follows with 10 nominations. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the Broadway adaptation tells the untold story of the so-called Wicked Witch of the West, whose name Elphaba is a tribute to The Wizard of Oz author L. Frank Baum. While there is no singing and dancing in Edward Berger’s thriller Conclave, it still managed to score 10 nominations. This Focus Feature flick portrays Cardinal Thomas Lawrence, played by Ralph Fiennes, trying to elect a new pope while discovering the candidates’ dark secrets along the way. Notable snubs and surprises As always, the Oscar nominations had a few shocking admissions and omissions. Most critics did not expect Nickel Boys or I’m Still Here to nab Best Picture slots, instead favoring Sing Sing and A Real Pain in their predictions.

Daniel Craig and Jamie Lee Curtis’s absence from Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress categories was also notable. The former was the most uncertain category. Fernanda Torres’s recent surprise Golden Globe win may have pushed her over the edge to secure the Best Actress Oscar nomination for I’m Still Here. She beat out Nicole Kidman and Marianne Jean-Baptiste to do so. Historic firsts Actress Karla Sofía Gascó’s beautiful work as the title character of Emilia Perez secured her a Best Actress nomination. Win or lose, she will go down in history as the first openly trans actress to be nominated for an Academy Award.

Diane Warren beat her own record with her nomination in the Original Song category. Her name has appeared 16 times and she is now on a eight-year streak. Her latest offering “The Journey” is found in the end credits of Tyler Perry’s Netflix movie The Six Triple Eight. Here’s a quick list of some of the big Oscar nominations. You can view the complete list from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences website. Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice Best Supporting Actress Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez Best Actor Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice Best Actress