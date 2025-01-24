How dangerous are 3D printers? Maybe enough for a background check

The New York state senate is currently evaluating a bill that would dramatically change the 3D printing market. Merchants looking to sell the printers, or at least those that are able to produce a firearm, would be required to treat customers as if they were purchasing a firearm. That means performing background checks and obtaining criminal histories.

The threat of “ghost guns” has reached an all-time high. Former President Joe Biden pushed hard for legislation around them. Luigi Mangione, the suspect accused of killing the UnitedHealthcare CEO, reportedly used a gun with 3D printed pieces. These guns are notoriously difficult to track down; in New York, lawmakers want to stop bad actors from creating them in the first place.

Unpacking New York state’s bill

Introduced by Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar, bill A2228 sets strict mandates for 3D printer merchants. Sellers across New York would be required to request criminal history checks with the state for every single customer. The law would open up the state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services to submit customer’s fingerprints to the FBI for a check. Within 15 business days, the state’s commissioner must determine whether the customer is able to own a firearm, at which point the sale of the 3D printer can proceed.