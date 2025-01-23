Smartphones are making people lonely. This app thinks it has the cure

Last night, at more than 1,600 restaurants in 325-plus cities around the globe, approximately 20,000 people gathered for dinner with complete strangers. It’s what the creator of Timeleft—a French app that has been arranging impromptu dinner dates among strangers all over the world for the past year and a half—sees as a small but useful contribution to the fight against global loneliness.

“If you want to meet new people, Timeleft is the perfect way to do it,” said cofounder and CEO Maxime Barbier, a 40-year-old French tech entrepreneur.

Using technology to bring people together and facilitate friendships comes with a bit of irony, considering the role that technology (especially social media and all manner of delivery apps) has played in weakening social ties and impromptu interactions.

But IRL social apps like Timeleft have seen considerable uptake—and investor interest. They include Partiful, the “Eventbrite for Gen Z” invitation app that raised $20 million in 2022; Posh, the self-proclaimed TikTok for events, which boasts 2 million users and $22 million in recent funding; and 222, which links up users for local events after they take an online personality quiz. In addition, more regional groups, like California’s Groundfloor and England’s Lonely Girls Club, have helped strangers connect in person.