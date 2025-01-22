How Davos leaders are responding to Trump’s DEI crackdown

President Donald Trump’s escalating pressure on the private sector to ditch diversity programs has left some in Davos searching for new words to describe workplace practices they say are essential to their businesses.

Trump has issued a series of executive orders cutting federal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, which attempt to promote opportunities for women, ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ people, and other traditionally underrepresented groups.

He has also sought to dissuade private companies that receive government contracts from factoring underrepresentation into hiring decisions.

Trump’s moves on DEI have reverberated through the corridors of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, where gender parity, diverse workforces, and better representation of minorities around the world continue to be key goals.