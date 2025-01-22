How Davos leaders are responding to Trump’s DEI crackdown

President Donald Trump’s escalating pressure on the private sector to ditch diversity programs has left some in Davos searching for new words to describe workplace practices they say are essential to their businesses.
Trump has issued a series of executive orders cutting federal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, which attempt to promote opportunities for women, ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ people, and other traditionally underrepresented groups.
He has also sought to dissuade private companies that receive government contracts from factoring underrepresentation into hiring decisions.
Trump’s moves on DEI have reverberated through the corridors of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, where gender parity, diverse workforces, and better representation of minorities around the world continue to be key goals.
While tech companies Meta and Amazon, which hold U.S. government contracts, say they are scaling back some initiatives, other executives at Davos told Reuters they will remain, if by another name.
“There’s a lot of talk and a lot of maybe even controversy around the names of things,” said Miguel Stilwell d’Andrade, CEO of Portugal’s largest utility company EDP, which has 40% of its investments focused on renewable energy in the U.S.
“The important thing is we want to have the best talent in the company, from wherever it may be, men, women, different ethnicities, and we want to make sure that people . . . have the best working conditions and feel comfortable,” he said.